22 teams signed up for JulyFest soccer tournament

All this year’s JulyFest soccer action will be at Purcell Field in Kimberley. Bulletin file.

JulyFest is quickly approaching and the field for JulyFest soccer is set.

AJ Wheaton, who along with his Unicorn FC out of Cranbrook teammates, have taken on organizing the tournament, says that there is a field of 22 teams signed up. That’s perhaps half the size of the tournament three years ago, the last time it was played, but Wheaton says that’s probably a good thing for the first time organizers.

He says they lots of a lot of teams this year with border crossing issues with such short notice and a lack available accommodation.

“All in all we are very happy, it worked out perfectly. If we had 44 teams coming it would have been a mad scramble. We have had the best response from past players and organizers willing to help put this tournament back on, and we all understand the first year is the hardest to bring anything back, but the volunteers have done a great job to get this event going again.”

All the games will be played at the three Purcell Fields, making it soccer central for the weekend. It will be busy up there, Wheaton says, and they are pleased to announce that local brewers Grist and Mash Brewery will be on site keeping everyone hydrated.

The schedule will be finalized this week, with games beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and last kick off at 5:30 p.m.

There are eight local teams in action.

“Kimberley Old Boys are +35 masters, which we expect to be a very competitive division,” Wheaton said. “Goal Diggers, Hunny Bees and Unicorns are all local Women’s teams this year. The ladies have been working this year so it should make for some great rivalries.

“Men’s open division this year has four local teams in Los Amigos, ELE, Inter Ya F.C., and Unicorns FC, with ELE and Inter being the younger team we expect a very quick paced offensive division.

“We have no outright favourites but a few other notable teams returning are Grey Monarchs, Montana Rapids, Canmore United all which bring quality players to this tournament.”

Expect great action. Everyone is invited to Purcell Field to watch.

