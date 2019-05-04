Luis Saez rides Maximum Security, right, crosses the finish line first ahead of Country House, left, and jockey Flavien Prat, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Country House was declared the winner after Maximum Security was disqualified following a review by race stewards. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

65-1 longshot Country House wins Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security DQ’d

First winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Maximum Security led all the way in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, only to become the first winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history. After a long wait, longshot Country House was declared the winner

Country House, a 65-1 shot, finished second in the slop before an objection was raised, causing a lengthy delay while stewards repeatedly reviewed several angles of video footage, before he was elevated into the winner’s circle.

The stunning outcome gave Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott his first Derby victory at age 65. Jockey Flavien Prat, who originated the claim of foul, also won his first Derby.

Country House paid $132.40 to win — the second-highest payout in Derby history.

It was a crushing turn of events for trainer Jason Servis and jockey Luis Saez, who already had begun celebrating what they thought were their first Derby victories.

RELATED: Just the feces: Kentucky Derby winner poop on sale for $200

Instead, Maximum Security was dropped to 17th of 19 horses. The colt was the 9-2 second choice in the wagering.

Prat claimed that Maximum Security ducked out in the final turn and forced several horses to steady.

War of Will came perilously close to clipping heels with Maximum Security, which could have caused a chain-reaction accident.

The stewards reviewed race footage for nearly 20 minutes while keeping the crowd of 150,729 in suspense, clutching their betting tickets. Trainers and jockeys involved stared at the closest video screen waiting for a result.

Code of Honor was moved up to second and Tacitus was third.

Improbable was fourth and Game Winner fifth, two of trainer Bob Baffert’s trio of entries.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Chilliwack filmmaker looks at ‘The Cost of Winning’ and how adults suck fun out of kids’ sports

Just Posted

Police warn of another scam after senior defrauded

RCMP are asking scam victims to contact them as part of an ongoing investigation

Program takes Kimberley students to McGinty Lake

The Meadowbrook Community Association and Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook will once again be partnering… Continue reading

Kimberley’s grads need volunteers for Ride For Life

Program needs about 10 to 12 drivers with Class 4 licenses

Small grass fire near Fairmont likely human caused

In another reminder that it continues to be very dry out there,… Continue reading

People’s Party names Kootenay-Columbia candidate

Stewart, 62, is a retired Registered Professional Forester and former Canadian Armed Forces member.

Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley this week.

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Ashley Malon wants to raise awareness because she feels “someone knows something”

Horgan says second NDP term in sight

Premier tells Canadian Union of Public Employees event that supporters, unions must stick together

Kids under 16 can keep working for now, B.C. labour minister says

Opposition questions impact on agricultural, co-op jobs

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Kids get Greater Victoria park changed back to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Most Read