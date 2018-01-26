The victorious Peewee Dynamiters.

A big win in Kelowna

The Kimberley Peewee A Dynamiters had another very successful tournament weekend Jan 19-21 when they captured the Kelowna Tier 3 Tournament Champions title. Round robin play saw them go undefeated against teams from Semiamhoo, Yellowknife and Wenatchee. Sundays semi final paired them against the Tier 3 South Okanagan team where they Dynamiters pulled out a come from behind win 6-5. The young Dynamiters then matched up against the host Kelowna team in the final where another come from behind win 4-3 played out. Congratulations to our Kimberley Peewees!

