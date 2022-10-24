A closely-matched game decided in shootout caps Nitros’ two-loss weekend

The Dynamiters came up just short in both their games over this past weekend, losing 3-2 to Creston Valley on the road and then taking a 2-1 shootout defeat against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Saturday at home.

Friday night’s game saw Kimberley start out well, with a goal from Peyton Twigg early in the first and one from Ty McRuvie late in the second. Creston would come charging back in the third however and their three unanswered goals would be enough to secure them the win.

Saturday’s game saw Kimberley take on Beaver Valley on home ice. Dynamiters defenceman Cam Reid failed to control the puck at the top of the offensive zone and the Nitehawks capitalized on the turnover with a goal with just a few minutes left in the first.

Then with just seconds left on a power play and less than a minute remaining in the period, Kasey Miller hammered a shot in from the blue line to square things up.

That, however, would be the last goal of the night and the closely matched game would be decided in the shootout.

Head coach, general manager said after the game that he could tell his guys were a little tired. They arrive home at 2:15 a.m. following Creston’s game the night before, and Beaver Valley was a bit more fresh, having had a week off before Saturday’s game.

There were some guys tired, but some weren’t, so that’s definitely not an excuse and I think we did a lot of good things, we just didn’t bare down on our chances,” Stuart said. “When you get as many shots as we did and as many scoring chances and only give up one goal, you usually win those games. We didn’t bare down, we had a lot of scoring chances, and it was the same thing last night.”

Kimberley-born Kasey Miller echoed his coach’s thoughts on the game.

“I thought we out-chanced them tonight, I think we’ve just got to bare down on our scoring chances a lot,” he said. “It was a very evenly matched game, but I think a few adjustments and we’ll definitely start scoring more goals.”

Miller, who was named one of the team’s Assistant Captains, has been stepping up in a big way already this season, with three goals in 11 games played, compared to two goals in 34 last season.

“It’s huge, I grew up here watching the Dynamiters, so to be one of those guys and be able to lead on my home-town team feels really good. I just hope I can help lead the boys to a big run in the playoffs this year,” Miller said.

“I think a lot of the vets from last year are just way more hungry this year, so when the time comes, we’ve got some more experience and more maturity, so I think once we get our feet on the ground it’s going to be scary for the league.”

The Nitros gave it everything they had left in the tank in overtime, creating a lot more scoring chances than they had during regular time but coming up just shy on all of them.

After Reid, McRuvie and Christian Mealey were unable to score in the shootout, Cash Regan put one in the net, but two consecutive goals from the Nitehawks’ Nathan Dominici and Jeremy Hanson would seal the deal.

The Dynamiters hit the road next weekend, with games against the Osoyoos Coyotes on Friday, Oct. 28, the Summerland Steam on Saturday, Oct. 29 and the Princeton Posse on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Their next home game is on Saturday, Nov. 5 against Revelstoke.