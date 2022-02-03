A grandparent’s pride and joy

Any grandparent knows how proud you can be of your grandchildren. But imagine if your grandchild was an Olympian? Proud wouldn’t even begin to cover it.

That’s the case for Bobbie Jo and Percy Mackie of Kimberley. Their granddaughter, Alexandria Loutitt, who lives in Calgary, will be competing in women’s ski jumping. The team arrived in Zhangjiakou, China on Monday evening and have already begun pre games jump training, her coach Todd Stretch confirmed. Her first run is at 2:45 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022.

The grandparents are hoping to watch live, although Bobbie Jo doesn’t promise she can stay up that late.

“I’m going to try to watch. My daughter in Calgary (Tracy McKay) is having a watch party, but we’re staying home. I’m pretty excited and kind of stressed.”

Alexandria is only 18 years old, but she has had some good results on the international scene. Loutitt made her first appearance on the FIS Summer Grand Prix circuit in 2021 and achieved a personal highlight in Klingenthal, Germany as she placed 19th. Competing in her first individual World Cup events in 2021-21, Loutitt achieved a career-best 14th place finish in the large hill event in Lillehammer in December.

She began ski jumping at the age of nine with the Olympic jumps in Calgary right in her back yard.

Bobbie Jo says Alexandria loved it from the start. Her bio on the Canadian Olympic team site says that she is enthralled by the feeling of weightlessness.

“The Olympics were always something she was interested in,” Bobbie Jo says. “Women have only been jumping in the Olympics since 2010. It’s pretty exciting.”

As for how it feels to be the grandmother of an Olympian, Bobbie Jo says she is proud, excited, maybe a little stressed out.

“It’s just amazing,” she said. “Her whole life has been jumping. We got to watch her live in Germany two years ago, just before COVID. It’s quite exciting. It’s quite amazing, the sounds as they come down the run.”

Alexandria currently lives and trains in Slovenia as Canadian skiers no longer have a training base at home since the Calgary jumps were decommissioned a few years ago. And ski jumping doesn’t have a lot of funding.

“The kids are supported by their families,” Bobbie Jo said. “We all pitch in and help any way we can.”

Bobbie Jo is looking forward to hearing all about her granddaughter’s Olympic experience but she will have to wait until the games are over.

“They are in complete isolation,” she said. “No one is around except the team. All their cell phones and laptops were left behind in Europe. I’m so interested to talk to her when she’s done.”

