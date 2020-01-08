Colin Ferguson file.

A look back at the last decade of Kimberley Dynamiters’ stats

The Dynamiters stats for the last decade:

2010/11 season

18 wins 28 loses 2 ties 2 over time loses.

Leading scorer Darrell Bolton with 63 points in 50 games

Top goalie Wes McLeod with 7 wins 7 loses 1 tie in 21 games

2011/12 season

36 wins 14 loses 1 tie 1 over time lose.

Leading scorer Richard Hubscher with 106 points in 50 games.

Top goalie Braeden Ostepchuk with 21 wins 5 loses 1 tie 5 shut outs in 30 games

2012/13 season

26 wins 25 loses 1 over time lose

Leading scorer Sam Nigg with 51 points in 52 games

Top goalie Jeremy Mousseau with 13 win and 13 loses in 26 games

2013/14 season

29 wins 21 loses 2 ties

Leading scorer Jared Marchi with 66 points in 52 games

Top goalie Jeremy Mousseau with 19 wins 13 loses 1 tie and 1 shut out in 34 games

2014/15 season

32 wins 14 loses 2 ties 3 over time loses

Leading scorer Jason Richter with 70 points in 52 games

Top goalie Tyson Brouwer with 25 wins 9 loses 2 ties and 2 shut outs in 37 games

2015/16 season

41 wins 7 loses 4 over time loses

Leading scorer Eric Buckley with 70 points in 52 games

Top goalie Tyson Brouwer with 31 wins 6 loses and 8 shut outs in 38 games

2016/17 season

33 wins 13 loses 1 over time lose

Leading scorer James Farmer with 42 points in 45 games

Top goalie Cody Campbell with 14 wins 7 loses 4 shut outs in 23 games

2017/18 season

38 wins 7 loses 1 tie 1 over time lose

Leading scorer Brock Palmer with 58 points in 45 games

Top goalie with 25 wins 7 loses 1 tie 4 shutouts in 33 games

2018/19 season

43 wins 4 loses 1 tie 1 over time lose

Leading scorer Brock Palmer with 81 points in 47 games

Top goalie Adam Andersen with 26 wins 4 loses 1 tie and 3 shut outs in 31 games

2019/20 season so far

28 wins 4 loses 1 over time lose

Leading scorer as of Dec 31 2019 Brock Palmer with 68 points in 33 games

Goalies Adam Andersen 14 wins 4 loses 1 shutout in 19 games Blake Pilon 13 wins 1 lose 2 shutouts in 15 games

