A look back at the last decade of Kimberley Dynamiters’ stats

The Dynamiters stats for the last decade:
2010/11 season
18 wins 28 loses 2 ties 2 over time loses.
Leading scorer Darrell Bolton with 63 points in 50 games
Top goalie Wes McLeod with 7 wins 7 loses 1 tie in 21 games
2011/12 season
36 wins 14 loses 1 tie 1 over time lose.
Leading scorer Richard Hubscher with 106 points in 50 games.
Top goalie Braeden Ostepchuk with 21 wins 5 loses 1 tie 5 shut outs in 30 games
2012/13 season
26 wins 25 loses 1 over time lose
Leading scorer Sam Nigg with 51 points in 52 games
Top goalie Jeremy Mousseau with 13 win and 13 loses in 26 games
2013/14 season
29 wins 21 loses 2 ties
Leading scorer Jared Marchi with 66 points in 52 games
Top goalie Jeremy Mousseau with 19 wins 13 loses 1 tie and 1 shut out in 34 games
2014/15 season
32 wins 14 loses 2 ties 3 over time loses
Leading scorer Jason Richter with 70 points in 52 games
Top goalie Tyson Brouwer with 25 wins 9 loses 2 ties and 2 shut outs in 37 games
2015/16 season
41 wins 7 loses 4 over time loses
Leading scorer Eric Buckley with 70 points in 52 games
Top goalie Tyson Brouwer with 31 wins 6 loses and 8 shut outs in 38 games
2016/17 season
33 wins 13 loses 1 over time lose
Leading scorer James Farmer with 42 points in 45 games
Top goalie Cody Campbell with 14 wins 7 loses 4 shut outs in 23 games
2017/18 season
38 wins 7 loses 1 tie 1 over time lose
Leading scorer Brock Palmer with 58 points in 45 games
Top goalie with 25 wins 7 loses 1 tie 4 shutouts in 33 games
2018/19 season
43 wins 4 loses 1 tie 1 over time lose
Leading scorer Brock Palmer with 81 points in 47 games
Top goalie Adam Andersen with 26 wins 4 loses 1 tie and 3 shut outs in 31 games
2019/20 season so far
28 wins 4 loses 1 over time lose
Leading scorer as of Dec 31 2019 Brock Palmer with 68 points in 33 games
Goalies Adam Andersen 14 wins 4 loses 1 shutout in 19 games Blake Pilon 13 wins 1 lose 2 shutouts in 15 games