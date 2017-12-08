Kimberley’s Peewee Rep Dynamiters celebrate a win at their home tournament.

A win at home for Peewee Dynamiters

The Kimberley Peewee Rep Dynamiters won their home tourney last weekend. The went undefeated through round robin defeating Indus 9-0, Lethbridge 3-2 and Bow River 8-3. They followed that with a semi final win over Calgary Southwest Cougars 3-0 and came together to play a very strong team game in the final winning 8-0 over Springbank.Goalie Reid Ambrosio had three shutout games. The team is thankful for the generous donations from the community that helped make this fundraising tournament a success. The Peewees play in the East Kootenay Peewee A league. Upcoming plans include a mini holiday tourney Dec 16/17 at home in Civic, then travel to North Okanagan Tier 3 and Kelowna Tier 3 Tourneys in the new year.

Previous story
Canucks forward Bo Horvat out up to six weeks with right foot fracture
Next story
Canucks acquire forward Nic Dowd from LA Kings

Just Posted

A win at home for Peewee Dynamiters

The Kimberley Peewee Rep Dynamiters won their home tourney last weekend. The… Continue reading

Homegrown donates

By Carolyn Grant… Continue reading

Kimberley’s Climate Adaptation Report

A new pilot project aimed at measuring climate change and adaptation in the Columbia Basin

Permitting and inspection required for backyard barbecue fire pits

Residents can have a barbecue fire pit for food preparation only.

Annual Food Bank fundraiser at Selkirk Secondary

For almost 30 years, Selkirk Secondary has been supporting the Kimberley Food… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

Watch: A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

BC company sends planes to fight California wildfires

Vancouver Island-based Coulson sends two C-130 aircraft to fight fires

Suspected drug dealer arrested for selling beside B.C. daycare

Cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl-laced heroin seized, plus cash

VIDEO: NHL agrees to consider Seattle for new NHL team

But NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says that work still needs to be done

Fentanyl seized in B.C. bust ‘enough to kill 125,000 people:’ police

Suspected dealers took BC ferry to Island; arrest made after weeks of investigation

Canadian media grapple with requests to ‘unpublish’ articles

Story subjects worry that past stories could affect job prospects

Ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest gets 12-year prison sentence

Coach was found guilty of 37 of the 57 sex-related charges he was facing

Canucks acquire forward Nic Dowd from LA Kings

Vancouver team traded away defenceman Jordan Subban

Charges laid against three after viral Vancouver Island school fight

Investigation is continuing

Most Read