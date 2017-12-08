A win at home for Peewee Dynamiters

The Kimberley Peewee Rep Dynamiters won their home tourney last weekend. The went undefeated through round robin defeating Indus 9-0, Lethbridge 3-2 and Bow River 8-3. They followed that with a semi final win over Calgary Southwest Cougars 3-0 and came together to play a very strong team game in the final winning 8-0 over Springbank.Goalie Reid Ambrosio had three shutout games. The team is thankful for the generous donations from the community that helped make this fundraising tournament a success. The Peewees play in the East Kootenay Peewee A league. Upcoming plans include a mini holiday tourney Dec 16/17 at home in Civic, then travel to North Okanagan Tier 3 and Kelowna Tier 3 Tourneys in the new year.