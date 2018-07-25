Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has re-signed with the Vancouver Canucks for two more years.

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Forward inks two-year deal for $2.5 million

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has re-signed with the Vancouver Canucks for two more years.

The club announced the deal, with an average annual value of $1.25 million per year, earlier today (Wednesday).

“We’re pleased to sign Jake to an extension,” said Canucks general manager Jim Benning. “He adds physical presence and speed to our line-up and can help create offensive chances when going hard to the net. We look forward to seeing Jake take the next step in his game and consistently contribute to the team’s success.”

Virtanen, 21, recorded 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points in a career-high 75 games played with the Canucks last season, additionally setting career highs in goals, assists, points and penalty minutes (46). His 155 hits led all Canucks forwards, while his 46 penalty minutes ranked fourth on the team.

In 140 career NHL games over three seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, he has collected 34 points and 93 penalty minutes.

Virtanen, who honed his skills in the Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association system and with the Yale Hockey Academy, was drafted sixth overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

He also spent four seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen, producing 161 points in 192 games.

Virtanen and the Canucks open the NHL regular season on Oct. 3 when they host the Calgary Flames.

Previous story
B.C. golfer sinks two hole-in-ones in the same round
Next story
Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Just Posted

Kimberley Pipe Band heads to the Okanagan

After leading the JulyFest parade, as they do every year, the Kimberley… Continue reading

2018 Baseball Reunion a success

Hobo’s, Dynamos, Tempests, BPOE Angels and Steelmen come together over JulyFest weekend.

B.C. Minister of tourism visits East Kootenay

Stops in Fernie, Invermere, Cranbrook, Kimberley to see tourism ventures

Kimberley RCMP deliver policing report to Council

Kimberley RCMP have had a busy few months with traffic enforcement, festivals,… Continue reading

JulyFest wrap up

Another JulyFest weekend has come and gone, and, having had a little… Continue reading

VIDEO: Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars

Teen soccer sensation back training in Vancouver after record-breaking transfer to top German club

Viral video shows B.C. security guard wrestling with suspect

Police on Vancouver Island say they are now investigating the incident

GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

Vancouver brass speaks out after legend Trevor Linden parts ways with club

Stolen goods – including $73,000 in jewelry – returned to rightful B.C. owners

Police believe the thieves – who have since been deported – were part of an organized theft ring

B.C. man, banned from U.S. for pot investment, seeks waiver to cross border

Sam Znaimer of Vancouver said he was recently denied entry at a Washington state crossing

B.C. woman launched from pool by force of mudslide

“We were so lucky. I’m alive — it’s the hand of God.”

Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

Salmon Arm centenarian shares story of forced relocation from Vancouver to Yard Creek in the Shuswap.

Racist sign prompts B.C. man to organize anti-discrimination walk

The walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

Suspect steals ice cream on hot day in B.C.

Several tubs of ice cream taken from 7-Eleven in Nanaimo

Most Read