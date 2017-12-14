Adittional terrain to open at Kimberley Alpine Resort

In addition to having most of the skiing open on the Easter Chair, Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR) will be opening additional terrain and lifts starting Saturday, Dec. 16.
“On the front side the Main will be open top to bottom, as well as most of the runs from the top down to Canada Way and the Roller Coaster cat track (near the terrain park),” said Marketing Manager at KAR, Megan Field. “For beginners, the Magic Carpet and skiers right of the Own T-Bar will be open.”
A full list of the runs opening this weekend are as follows: Main Run, Boundary, School House, Dreadnaught, Rosa, Ego Alley, Buckhorn, Mambo, Bradford BLVD, Stemwinder, Twilight, Midwinder and Utopia.
Hour of operation for the lifts are as follows: Northstar Quad 9am – 4pm, Easter Chair 9am – 3:20pm, Owl T- Bar 9am – 4:20pm (Skiers right of T-Bar), and Magic Carpet 9am – 4pm.
Kimberley Alpine Resort Winter Spors School also opens on Saturday, Dec. 16 for lessons. For more information or to sign up call 250.432.0315.
Field also says there are lots of activities for the entire family to look forward to over the holidays including Holiday Night Skiing, Kidz Night Out, Photos with Santa, Snowshoe Fondue Tour, Family Dual Slalom Obstacle Course, Fireworks and more.
The full schedule of holiday events is as follows: