Alana Ramsay was in Kimberley in February for the Para Alpine World Cup. Ramsay is a four-time world championship medalist, and grew up skiing at Kimberley Alpine Resort. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Alana Ramsay places third in super-G at Paralympic Games

Ramsay grew up skiing at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Two Canadian athletes placed on the podium this past weekend at the Paralympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Para Alpine Skier Kurt Oatway took home gold at Saturday’s super-G event after a disappointing eighth-place result in the men’s downhill event the day before.

Oatway’s teammate, Alana Ramsay, who grew up skiing at Kimberley Alpine Resort, took home bronze in the women’s race.

In an interview with Alpine Canada, Oatway said, “it’s hard to explain how good I feel right now.”

The 34-year-old sit-skier from Calgary finished in one minute, 25.38 seconds, which was more than a second ahead of silver medalist Andrew Kurka from the US.

“When I crossed the line, I saw the green light on the scoreboard before I saw number one,” he said. “Green means go, and to see that flash across was so rewarding.”

Retired Paralympian and Kimberley Native, Josh Dueck was at the finish line to congratulate his former teammate on his achievement.

At the Sochi Paralympics in 2014, Dueck won gold in the men’s super-combined and silver in downhill. He is in PyeongChang commentating for the CBC broadcast.

“I think this result today shows what we as Canadians are capable of on snow,” Dueck said. “Through thisinnovation and all of the support behind it, we’ve elevated ourselves to a place of greatness and have shown that we can be leaders in this sport.”

Ramsay, 24, won women’s bronze in 1:35:20. This is her first Paralympic medal. She raced in the Sochi 2014 Games as a prospect athlete to gain experience.

“It has been a long four years,” she told Alpine Canada. “Going to Sochi as a prospect was a little different. Now, coming here and having that experience behind me and finally getting on the podium, it really means a lot to me.”

ALL CANADIAN RESULTS: Men’s and Women’s Super-G, PyeongChang, South Korea

1 – Kurt Oatway (Calgary, AB) – Men’s sitting

4 – Alexis Guimond (Gatineau, QC) – Men’s standing

7 – Kirk Schornstein (Spruce Grove, AB) – Men’s standing

8 – Braydon Luscombe (Duncan, BC) – Men’s standing

DNF – Mac Marcoux (Sault Ste-Marie, ON) and guide Jack Leitch (Calgary, AB) – Men’s visually impaired

1 – Alana Ramsay (Calgary, AB) – Women’s standing

4 – Mollie Jepsen (West Vancouver, BC) – Women’s standing

9 – Erin Latimer (Toronto, ON) – Women’s standing

11 – Mel Pemble (Victoria, BC) – Women’s Standing

DNF – Frederique Turgeon (Candiac, QC) – Women’s standing

Previous story
Brian McKeever becomes Canada’s most decorated winter Paralympian
Next story
BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies complete comeback and Lewis lawyers up

Just Posted

College of the Rockies to Offer Cannabis Retail Specialist Training

College of the Rockies’ is responding to the anticipated 2018 legalization of… Continue reading

Alana Ramsay places third in super-G at Paralympic Games

Ramsay grew up skiing at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Dynamiters lose game 4 to Columbia Valley

Game Five tonight at Civic Centre

Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group plans for 2018

Kimberley, BC/ Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group (KRRG) continues to focus on finding… Continue reading

The great Amos Garrett with Julian Kerr Live at Studio 64

Keith Nicholas, chair of the Live at Studio 64 committee, has booked… Continue reading

WATCH: Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Federal government to review Canada Port Authorities

Minister of Transport announces review Monday morning at Deltaport

B.C. man pleads guilty to 2011 murder of teen

Matthew Foerster will be back in court in April to be sentenced for his crime

VIDEO: Therapy dogs makes students happier, study finds

UBC researchers say students preparing for finals benefit from sessions

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies complete comeback and Lewis lawyers up

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

French couturier Hubert de Givenchy dies at 91

Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Canada will not bend to U.S. steel tariff pressure in NAFTA talks: Freeland

Federal comment comes after Trump excluded Canada and Mexico from the tariffs

Five dead after helicopter crash in New York City’s East River

The private helicopter was doing a photo shoot

Most Read