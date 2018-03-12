Alana Ramsay places third in super-G at Paralympic Games

Two Canadian athletes placed on the podium this past weekend at the Paralympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Para Alpine Skier Kurt Oatway took home gold at Saturday’s super-G event after a disappointing eighth-place result in the men’s downhill event the day before.

Oatway’s teammate, Alana Ramsay, who grew up skiing at Kimberley Alpine Resort, took home bronze in the women’s race.

In an interview with Alpine Canada, Oatway said, “it’s hard to explain how good I feel right now.”

The 34-year-old sit-skier from Calgary finished in one minute, 25.38 seconds, which was more than a second ahead of silver medalist Andrew Kurka from the US.

“When I crossed the line, I saw the green light on the scoreboard before I saw number one,” he said. “Green means go, and to see that flash across was so rewarding.”

Retired Paralympian and Kimberley Native, Josh Dueck was at the finish line to congratulate his former teammate on his achievement.

At the Sochi Paralympics in 2014, Dueck won gold in the men’s super-combined and silver in downhill. He is in PyeongChang commentating for the CBC broadcast.

“I think this result today shows what we as Canadians are capable of on snow,” Dueck said. “Through thisinnovation and all of the support behind it, we’ve elevated ourselves to a place of greatness and have shown that we can be leaders in this sport.”

Ramsay, 24, won women’s bronze in 1:35:20. This is her first Paralympic medal. She raced in the Sochi 2014 Games as a prospect athlete to gain experience.

“It has been a long four years,” she told Alpine Canada. “Going to Sochi as a prospect was a little different. Now, coming here and having that experience behind me and finally getting on the podium, it really means a lot to me.”

ALL CANADIAN RESULTS: Men’s and Women’s Super-G, PyeongChang, South Korea

1 – Kurt Oatway (Calgary, AB) – Men’s sitting

4 – Alexis Guimond (Gatineau, QC) – Men’s standing

7 – Kirk Schornstein (Spruce Grove, AB) – Men’s standing

8 – Braydon Luscombe (Duncan, BC) – Men’s standing

DNF – Mac Marcoux (Sault Ste-Marie, ON) and guide Jack Leitch (Calgary, AB) – Men’s visually impaired

1 – Alana Ramsay (Calgary, AB) – Women’s standing

4 – Mollie Jepsen (West Vancouver, BC) – Women’s standing

9 – Erin Latimer (Toronto, ON) – Women’s standing

11 – Mel Pemble (Victoria, BC) – Women’s Standing

DNF – Frederique Turgeon (Candiac, QC) – Women’s standing