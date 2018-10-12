Calgary 2026 Bid Corporation CEO Mary Moran delivers technical elements of its plan for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games to Calgary City Council, in Calgary, Alta., on September 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

The Alberta government says it will pick up $700 million of the tab if Calgary were to hold the 2026 Winter Olympics in Calgary.

The province says the money is contingent on a majority of voters supporting the bid in an upcoming plebiscite and increased transparency in the organizing process.

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion.

It suggests the city, provincial and federal governments should contribute $3 billion of that.

The remainder would be paid by Games revenue.

In a letter to the city, the province says it would not be able to cover any cost overruns or revenue shortfalls.

Calgary is holding a plebiscite Nov. 13 on whether the city should bid for the 2026 Olympics.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bench made out of hockey sticks honours Humboldt Broncos at B.C. rink

Just Posted

Kimberley Mayor & P.I.E. President Duncan MacLeod back from ‘successful trip’ to China

Part one in a two-part series on the proposed Purcell Collegiate International School.

Selkirk’s Free the Children Club hosting annual WE Scare Hunger food drive

Donate non-perishable food items before or on Oct. 27.

Norton Ave. construction to ‘button up’ by end of month: City CAO

Contruction on Norton Avenue in Kimberley has been ongoing since the beginning of the summer.

Annual Coats for Kids drive

Coats for Kids is an annual initiative of Royal LePage Canada, and… Continue reading

Enrolment numbers up in district schools

Kimberley has 48 more students this year than last

Regional news recap

A look at the top news stories this week in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Charge laid in crash that severely injured B.C girl

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Andrew Wilkinson discusses proportional representation in Okanagan

B.C. Liberal leader addresses Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Predator Ridge

Five Alberta high school football players hurt in crash

The Southern Alberta Minor Football Association said the crash involved five players with the Raymond High School Comets

Plunging lumber prices hurt B.C. business

Interfor cutting back B.C. Interior production as lumber prices plunge

Sea lion suffering from gunshot to the head rescued off B.C. coast

“It does look like there’s some pretty serious metal density in his skull.”

Yay or neigh? Cowboy the miniature horse predicts B.C. city’s next mayor

Cowboy the miniature horse chooses the next mayors of Fernie and Sparwood (and gets to munch on a whole lot of hay)

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

Judge says it’s up to B.C. government to fund translator for murdered teen’s mom

The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator

Most Read