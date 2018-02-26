Another win in game two

Kimberley vs Fernie, game two report

JOSH LOCKHART

After a quick start to Game One, the Kimberley Dynamiters were hoping for more of the same in Game Two against the Fernie Ghostriders.

Cooper Page got the Nitros first goal of the game 1:45 into the game. Bryce McDonald then gave the Nitros a 2-0 lead, and this game seemed like it was on the same path as game one. However, the Ghostriders were able to put a stop to the goals in game two, and Cody Campbell made several key saves as the Nitros finished 20 minutes of hockey with a 2-0 lead.

The Ghostriders came out quickly in the second period, halving the Nitros lead. But 11 seconds later, Nicholas Ketola responded for the Nitros. The Dynamiters then stacked up on power play goals from McDonald and Mason Palaga. Cam Russell would give the Nitros their sixth goal with 1:48 left in the second. The ‘Riders bookended the period with a goal, as the period ended with the Nitros up 6-2.

In the third, Russell chased the Ghostriders goaltender from the net with the teams seventh goal. The Nitros maintained their control on the game, and James Farmer added the icing on the cake with a power play goal from the point.

The Dynamiters entertained the 673 in attendance to an 8-2 taking a 2-0 series lead against the Ghostriders.

Campbell made 23 saves for the win, and Brock Palmer was named the Home Star of the game with 4 assists, he was eventually recognized as being Hot in the KIJHL.

“I thought the second period was our best, but I really liked all three periods. There weren’t any lulls, and if there was, they ended quickly,” head coach and general manager Derek Stuart said after the game.

“They were very consistent. We mentioned that last night was irrelevant if they didn’t back it up again tonight. I thought our consistency, hunger, and determination for everyone. I can’t find a player that wasn’t contributing. It was a great team effort.”

Even though it was a team effort, there was one line that impressed Stuart:

“The Page-Davies-McDonald line was outstanding tonight. They got us on the board early and were the primary force driving our team.”

The Nitro then moved on to Sparwood for game three.

