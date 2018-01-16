Athletes training in Europe for upcoming Para Alpine World Cup

The event will be held at Kimberley Alpine Resort from February 8 to 11, 2018.

This February, the World Cup Finals for Para Alpine Skiing will be hosted at Kimberley Alpine Resort.

The Bulletin met with race organizer, Donna Briggs, who says preparations are in full swing for the upcoming event, which takes place from February 8 to 11, 2018.

Briggs explained that just before Christmas, the qualifying races were to be held in Europe. However, due to harsh conditions and too much snow, those races were cancelled.

“This is an important race, being the last one before the olympics,” said Briggs.

The races added will feature top athletes from 18 countries in both Downhill and Super G events, and the winners will end up with the Crystal Globe. There will be more countries competing here in Kimberley than ever before.

“These athletes might need this race to win the globe, or to have enough points to get to the Olympics,” Briggs said. “It’s a very cool and important event to attend. Typically, the Para events see 60 to 70 athletes competing, and we will now see closer to 90 athletes, it’s big.”

The World Cup will see almost 200 people including athletes, coaches, trainers, and physiotherapists. That figure does not include the many volunteers that will also be in town. The countries competing include Australia, Austria, Chile, Spain, Finland, Germany, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Romania, Switzerland, Slovakia, United States, Canada and Great Britain.

“It has become even more of an exciting international event. We’ve never seen half of the amount of countries compete at this event here in Kimberley,” said Briggs. “The calibre of athletes are the best in the world.”

Matt Hallat, Head Athletic Director for the Para-Alpine Team with Alpine Canada, oversees the entire program. Hallat says that preparations are going very well so far, and athletes are currently racing in Switzerland and France. Hallat says that the cancellation of the qualifiers creates a lot more demand for all athletes.

“They [athletes] are in the midst of a full race season,” said Hallat. “From what I hear, the hill is doing very well. The cancellation of the qualifying race means a better test against the best in the world. It’s the last event [before the Crystal Globe and Olmpics] so people will likely qualify for those races in Kimberley.”

Briggs says that the FIS races and Norams are equally as exciting and athletes are currently training in Europe. Again, because of weather issues, both BC and Alberta will compete in Kimberley for the FIS races, which bring points to the table and those who are new to the race will have the opportunity to gain points for their team.

“These events are very well attended, the races have all just gone up a level,” said Briggs. “We are in full swing recruiting volunteers locally and from outside Kimberley as well. Next week you’ll start to see the blue nets (safety systems) being installed from the Kootenay House down to Dreadnaught/Rosa. They will be pushing natural and made snow around to get the track good and hard.”

Briggs says they are still looking for volunteers, however there are few spots remaining for those who don’t have experience skiing.

“Most of the positions we need to fill require the volunteer to be able to ski well enough to get into position on the track. We are looking for gate judges and timers as well,” said Briggs.

Via Sport recently granted funds to the World Cup and Noram events, and through the sale of $2 burgers on community day, the Kimberley Disabled Skiers Association received just under $1500.

“We are very much appreciative of both funds, these are costly races to put on and this will allow us to enhance the event in different areas, things we maybe would’t have the money for,” said Briggs.

If you wish to volunteer, contact volunteer coordinator Lynn Tuttle at lynntuttle@telus.net. For more information you can call race chairman Lloyd Steeves at 250.432.5325.