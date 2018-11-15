Avalanche women’s team get first wins at home

The College of the Rockies women’s volleyball team was able to get their first wins at home this past weekend winning 3-1 on Nov. 9, and 3-2 Nov. 10 over Columbia Bible College (CBC).

After going down two sets on Saturday the Avalanche were able to push through and go for the comeback.

“It’s big,” said coach John Swanson about the wins. “Regardless of whoever we play in the PACWEST conference, it’s always going to be tough competition. We knew CBC, they were pushing for their first win.”

The Avalanche were able to shut down the Bearcats and keep them at the bottom of the pack in the PACWEST standings.

“Give CBC credit- they didn’t quit, they battled back and in our maturation process, because we are a young team like CBC we have to do what we can do and not let the emotion [affect us],” said Swanson.

Emotional and mental maturity during games has been a big factor the team has focused on this year, and Swanson said the girls have done very well with it.

“Sometimes you have to learn how to lose first to win, but sometimes you have to learn how to win to have that feeling, and what does it take and where am I mentally and emotionally in that situation,” he said.

This weekend Swanson said players who stood out were outside hitter Claire Sheppard who came off the bench and performed really well.

“Not that she got a whole bunch of shutdown blocks, but she got hands on balls and stopped them. It does take a toll on the other team, and the fact they’re not getting a whole bunch of kills,” he said.

As well, Swanson noted setter Kaitlyn Friesen as having a good weekend.

After the match, the team was happy to get the needed wins.

“I thought we had a good weekend. We came out strong and we had a hard week of practices and have been working really hard. It paid off,” said Sheppard.

Being able to pull out the two wins were helped by the energy in the gym.

“When we are on the floor and you just look over everyone is so excited. It uplifts everyone and gets you going, and the crowd – the crowd was amazing,” said Sheppard.

Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 will be the last game before the Avalanche are off until January. They will take on the Camosun Chargers at home. First serve on Friday is 6 p.m. and on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Chargers are currently 5-3 for 10 points in the PACWEST standings, while the Avalanche is 3-7 for six points.

“We will have a tough match against Camosun coming in,” said Swanson.

“I think this weekend there are lots of things we can learn from and keep that momentum going forward.”

