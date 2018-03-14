Tourism Minister Lisa Beare (Hansard TV)

B.C. dropped from North America bid for World Cup soccer

Security, B.C. Place upgrade costs unknown, Tourism Minister Lisa Beare says

B.C. has been dropped from the Canada-U.S.-Mexico bid for the 2026 World Cup of soccer, after refusing to sign on to unknown costs.

Tourism Minister Lisa Beare confirmed Wednesday that B.C.’s application to include Vancouver in the bid was rejected, because the costs to the province could have been increased at any time. In particular there were “very serious concerns” about the agreement to use B.C. Place stadium to host games, including unknown security and renovation costs.

The bid committee wanted to give FIFA [the World Cup governing body] the ability to “unilaterally change the stadium agreement at any point,” Beare said. “We’re looking at possible stadium upgrade costs, the turf field that has to be in place. None of these concerns were addressed by the bid committee.”

North America is competing with Morocco to host the 2026 tournament, one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

B.C. Liberal MLA Jas Johal said it’s a setback for tourism that B.C. is the only province that couldn’t make a deal for the three-country bid.

“The former government worked hard with the City of Vancouver, sports organizations and the tourism sector to realize this opportunity,” Johal said. “British Columbians, who will now have to reserve a spot on the sofa instead of the stadium, deserve to know why the B.C. NDP bailed on a chance to market British Columbia to the world.”

UPDATED: Alaska State Troopers say recovery of B.C. climber too dangerous

Too dangerous for state troopers to recover remains

Kootenay teacher suspended for lecture on cross-dressing, making student cry

Tami Lynne Chechotko was suspended for two days without pay

Dog dies after airline worker has it placed in overhead bin

United Airlines has taken full responsibility for the tragedy

Increased snowpack, lots of rain boost B.C. flooding risk

Across the province, snowpacks are sitting at an average of 119 per cent of normal level

