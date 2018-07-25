Terry Gorman at his home course, the Nanaimo Golf Club, on Tuesday. The avid golfer got not one, but two hole-in-ones in a single round on Friday. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

B.C. golfer sinks two hole-in-ones in the same round

Nanaimo golfer beat millions-to-one odds with two aces during a round in Abbotsford on Friday

Everything was coming up aces for a Vancouver Island golfer last week.

To say the odds played in Terry Gorman’s favour might be an understatement. The 66-year-old, who started playing golf 16 years ago and had never potted a hole-in-one in his life, sank two in a single round while playing at Ledgeview Golf Club in Abbotsford on Friday.

Gorman, a member of Nanaimo Golf Club, was playing in a foursome with his brother Tom Gorman, Ambrose Lewis and Bob Yachney who watched as Gorman dropped his first hole-in-one on the No. 11, 169-yard hole.

“I don’t know why, but they started us out on the back nine instead of the front nine, which was fine,” Gorman said. “On the second hole on the back nine, which is the No. 11 hole, I hit a four hybrid and we all watched it go down and it looked like a pretty good shot and it landed and it rolled right into the hole, which is really amazing.”

If achieving his first-ever hole-in-one was exciting, it wouldn’t be long before the round gave Gorman another surprise.

“On the 17th hole, which was a much shorter hole, only 116 yards, I hit a nine iron and again all four of us are watching it and it rolled right in again,” he said.

Gorman became so excited, he admitted, that he actually started to feel a little ill.

“My game fell apart after that. I had a pretty good score going up until that point, but after that everything just started to fall apart,” he said.

Now if only only Gorman could sink a hole-in-one when there’s a prize on the hole, such as a car or money, as is happening at the Comox Valley’s Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community this Saturday, July 27, at an event with more than $1 million in hole-in-one prizes.

“My wife tried to get me a booking when she heard about that, but they’re completely sold out and I told her, ‘It doesn’t work that way,” Gorman said.

According to the U.S.-based National Hole-In-One Registry the odds of one player making two hole-in-ones in the same round of golf are about 67 million to one.

Coincidentally, Gorman sank his hole in ones on the last golf trip the four men would have together because his brother, Tom, is moving to eastern Canada at the end of the month.

photos@nanaimobulletin.com
