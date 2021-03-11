Team B.C.’s Rick Sawatsky (Vernon/Kelowna, from left), Andrew Nerpin (Kelowna), Jim Cotter (Vernon) and Steve Laycock (Saskatoon) scored an impressive 7-4 win over Manitoba Thursday morning, March 11, at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championship in Calgary. (File photo)

Team B.C.’s Rick Sawatsky (Vernon/Kelowna, from left), Andrew Nerpin (Kelowna), Jim Cotter (Vernon) and Steve Laycock (Saskatoon) scored an impressive 7-4 win over Manitoba Thursday morning, March 11, at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championship in Calgary. (File photo)

B.C. hands Manitoba second-straight Brier loss

Team Laycock rolls to 7-4 win over Jason Gunnlaugson Thursday, March 11

Officially eliminated from championship round contention, Team B.C. can still mess with those looking to advance at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian men’s curling championship in Calgary.

Team Laycock rolled to its second straight win Thursday, March 11, a convincing 7-4 decision over Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson, who has lost two in a row after opening with five consecutive victories. B.C., whose rink includes skip Steve Laycock of Saskatoon, Jim Cotter of Vernon throwing fourth rocks, and the Kelowna front-end duo of lead Rick Sawatsky and second Andrew Nerpin, are now 3-4 with one preliminary round game remaining.

Laycock took control of the match by scoring three in the fourth end for a 4-2 lead. The teams exchanged single points over the next four ends, blanked the eighth, and Laycock scored one with the final rock in nine for a 6-4 lead. He stole a single point in 10 for the victory.

The loss dropped Gunnlaugson out of first place in Pool A at 5-2, after Wayne Middaugh’s Ontario Wild Card rink snapped Northern Ontario’s four-game winning streak with an 8-6 decision to improve to 6-1, clinching a spot in Friday’s championship round. Brad Jacobs fell to 5-3.

Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher, loser of the last three Brier finals, upped his record to 5-2 with an 11-2 win over winless Dustin Mikkelsen of the Yukon (0-7).

Mike McEwen’s Manitoba Wild Card quartet improved to 3-4 with a 12-3 romp over Gregory Skauge of the Northwest Territories (1-6).

Laycock will play Bottcher at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Thursday. A B.C. victory would drop Bottcher to 5-3, same as Jacobs, and New Brunswick’s James Grattan can improve to 5-3 with a final draw win over the Northwest Territories.

The top four rinks from Pool A meet the top 4 from Pool B Friday, taking their round-robin records into play. The first-place team after play Friday gets a bye to Sunday’s championship, while the second- and third-place teams would meet in a semifinal Sunday.

Going into the final preliminary round game Thursday afternoon. Calgary Wild Card entry Kevin Koe sat atop the standings at 6-1. Defending Brier champ Brad Gushue’s Team Canada rink from Newfoundland, John Epping of Ontario and Matt Dunstone of Saskatchewan were tied at 5-2, while Nova Scotia’s Team Murphy and Quebec’s Michael Fournier were 4-3.

READ MORE: Canadian wrestler hopes IOC-China’s vaccine plan can benefit international community

READ MORE: Kotkaniemi, Canadiens cruise to easy 5-1 win over Vancouver Canucks


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Briercurling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian wrestler hopes IOC-China’s vaccine plan can benefit the international community
Next story
U.S.-Canada border decision looms in playoffs for NHL

Just Posted

Leith Olafson being congratulated by Jerry Bancks. Photo submitted
Leith Olafson commits to Junior A Melfort Mustangs

Kimberley Dynamiter defenceman Leith Olafson has signed with the Junior A Melfort… Continue reading

The “Build A Weir At Koocanusa” committee are discussing the concept of an actual weir being built across Lake Koocanusa, just north of the Canada-U.S. border.
EPA approves new Montana standards for selenium in Lake Koocanusa

The new limit is 0.8 micrograms of selenium per litre in the U.S. half of the lake

Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are pictured in this June 20, 2012 photo. Pandemic exacerbates opioid crisis, as overdoses rise and services fade. The COVID-19 crisis has overshadowed an equally dark pandemic of opioid overdoses, which have risen sharply since March as the border closure and limited access to services raise fatal risks for drug users. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Interior Health expands substance use treatment with new teams

The integrated treatment teams are based throughout the southern Interior

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be launching service on a new route between Penticton and Vancouver starting Jan. 11, 2021, using this 19-passenger B1900 aircraft. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)
Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspends flights between Cranbrook, Kelowna

Pacific Coastal Airlines is temporally suspending flights between Cranbrook and Kelowna due… Continue reading

College of the Rockies in Cranbrook.
COTR returning to on-campus learning in the fall

The College of the Rockies is preparing for a return to campuses… Continue reading

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
UPDATE: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

There are currently just over 4,900 active cases

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, reads a message to her daughter from her Chilliwack home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mom of missing woman sends message to daughter: ‘Stay strong… I will never give up looking for you’

Alina Durham reads message to daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, in hopes she will hear it

At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

Kids aged 4 to 14 have a chance to name dogs in a future litter

Atish Ram was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020 and spent two months in hospital. Nearly a year later, he’s still dealing with what people call “long COVID.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Long COVID’: How a B.C. man is dealing with the effects of the virus one year later

Surrey’s Atish Ram is one of thousands of people continuing to deal with COVID-19 symptoms

St. Patrick’s Day is a special occasion for many pubs, such as this one in Trail B.C. (Trail Times)
B.C. liquor sales to be cut off early for St. Patrick’s Day

Similar to New Year’s restrictions for stores, pubs, restaurants

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Contents from a tailings pond is pictured going down the Hazeltine Creek into Quesnel Lake near the town of Likely, B.C. on Aug. 5, 2014. (Photo by Jonathan Hayward)
New map details potential environmental threats from B.C. mines

Map editors pressure province to move faster on regulation reforms

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, fears new DFO regulations could derail his business. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
B.C. prawn fishers says sudden DFO change threatens their livelihood

Sale of frozen-at-sea prawns could now be made illegal

B.C.’s total COVID-19 data for a year of the pandemic and emergency measures. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s year of COVID-19: infections creep up, senior homes protected

Eighth-largest cause of death, behind cancer, heart disease, overdoses

Most Read