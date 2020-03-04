Skip Jim Cotter of Vernon finished the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier in Kingston, Ont. with a 9-3 loss to the defending champions Team Canada, skipped by Kevin Koe of Calgary. (Black Press - file photo)

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

Kevin Koe again got the better of Jim Cotter.

Koe beat Cotter’s Vernon/Saskatoon/Kelowna rink 9-3 to wrap up the preliminary round at the Tim Hortons Brier Canadian Men’s Curling Championship in Kingston, Ont. Wednesday evening.

Koe, the four-time defending Brier champ who beat Cotter in the 2014 final in Cotter’s hometown of Kamloops, finished at 5-2 in Pool A and advanced to Round 2. Also advancing from the group are Team Wild Card (Mike McEwen, Winnipeg. 6-1), Matt Dunstone of Saskatchewan (6-1) and Ontario’s John Epping(4-3).

Epping grabbed the final spot with an 11-8 win over Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories, and when New Brunswick’s James Grattan fell 9-4 to McEwen.

Grattan ended up 3-4. Cotter in his ninth Brier appearance – same as teammates skip Steve Laycock of Saskatoon and lead Rick Sawatsky of Vernon. Second Andrew Nerpin was playing in his second Brier – finished at 2-5, same as Jamie Koe.

READ MORE: Cotter, Team B.C. start strong at 2020 Brier

Advancing from Pool B were Alberta (Brendan Bottcher, 7-0), Newfoundland and Labrador (Brad Gushue, 6-1), Manitoba (Jason Gunnlaugson, 5-2) and Northern Ontario (Brad Jacobs, 4-3). Teams advancing carry over their records into a four-game round-robin. Top four teams after that qualify for the playoffs.

Cotter jumped out to a 1-0 lead against Kevin Koe, stealing the point. The champs countered with a deuce in two and a steal of one in four for a 3-1 lead. Cotter got a point back and was behind 3-2 at the fifth-end break.

The game turned in Koe’s favour in the sixth when he picked up four, the third time in the tournament the B.C. champs gave up a four-ender. Koe drew handshakes from the Vernon rink with a deuce in the eighth end.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Brier

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. rink snaps Brier losing skid

Just Posted

Province seeking comment on draft wildlife management plan

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has… Continue reading

Elkford Fire Rescue vents frustration with drivers at emergency scene

Elkford Fire Rescue is venting frustration with highway drivers who ignored traffic… Continue reading

Dynamiters take 3 – 1 series lead

Nitros defeat Creston 5 -2 on Tuesday evening

Windstorm downs power lines across swath of West Kootenay

Hundreds still without power on Wednesday morning

EK Bantam Avalanche take BC Rural Championship

The East Kootenay Avalanche Bantam team have just captured the Tier 1… Continue reading

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Her 2018 documentary segment Highway Mike uncovers the opioid crisis in Harlem, New York

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

B.C. man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

Most Read