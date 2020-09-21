Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool scampers to the end zone en route to his first career NFL touchdown. (Pittsburgh Steelers Instagram)

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool made the highlight reels again and also re-wrote the history books, catching his first career National Football League touchdown earlier today (Sunday) against the Denver Broncos.

The 2016 Abbotsford Senior Secondary School, who most recently called Langley his home, grabbed a picture perfect pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the second quarter and went 84 yards for his first major in the big leagues.

The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Claypool’s first-ever touchdown catch is currently the longest touchdown play this season in the NFL. It’s also the longest scrimmage touchdown by a Canadian player in NFL history.

He caught three passes for 88 yards on the game. Claypool and the Steelers next take on the Houston Texans on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool honours fallen teammate Samwel Uko in NFL debut

abbotsfordFootballNational Football LeagueNFL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHL approves back-up plan for 2020-21 season

Just Posted

Confirmed COVID-19 case at J.A. Laird School in Invermere

The S.D.6 Superintendent has notified families

The plane crash at the top of the mountain

50 years ago, a small plane was lost within sight of the Cranbrook airport. What went wrong?

Fire Chief delivers update to Kimberley City Council

Somewhat of an odd year with pandemic, Prasad says

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

Rabbit Day, Hobbit Day and One-Hit Wonder Day are all coming up this week

Kimberley Underground Mining Railway continues powerhouse restoration

Volunteers hard at work

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

UPDATE: Missing Lardeau man not found, underwater search called off

Thomas Schreiber was last seen on Sept. 15

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

Claire Trevena has held the position since 2017

Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Jacob Bredenhof and Darrell Fox’s cycling trek raises almost $90,000 for cancer research

Most Read