Kelly Mann, President and CEO of the BC Games Society has decided to step down from his positions this coming fall (with files from Black Press Media)

BC Games Society president to step down

Kelly Mann says it’s time for a change after 26 years with the society

After 26 years with the BC Games Society, 19 of which as president and CEO, Kelly Mann has decided to call it quits.

“I have had a great career working in sport in B.C. and it’s time to do something different,” said Mann in news release last week.

“As a lead organization for sport in British Columbia, my board and staff and I have had the opportunity to set the BC Winter and BC Summer Games apart from organizations across Canada due to our influence on policy, and leadership in areas related to athlete and sport development, community investment, and volunteer leadership. It is that lasting impact I am most proud of.”

READ MORE: B.C. Games athletes talk Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018

READ MORE: Nancy Greene-Raine cheers on B.C. Games athletes at Sun Peaks

Mann was directly involved in 85 provincial Games with each one including several thousand participants and volunteers.

He was the assistant chef de mission for Team BC at the 1999 Canada Winter Games, and assisted at the Canadian Winter and Summer Games, Western Canada Summer Games, and the Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, in 2000 and in Vancouver in 2010.

“We shall miss Kelly’s vision and leadership, but understand renewal in this position can create new opportunities and partnerships,” said BC Games Society board chair Jamey Paterson of Langley. “He has raised the profile of the BC Winter and BC Summer Games as a significant opportunity for communities and provincial sport organizations.”

He was also co-founder of KidSport Greater Victoria in 2000 where he helped kids take part in sport through registration grants.

Mann has received the Rick Hansen Difference Maker Award, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal, and the BC Community Achievement Award.

@kieranroconnor
kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cranbrook Lacrosse hosts home tourney

Just Posted

Bear causes damage to property on Dogwood Drive

WildSafeBC urges residents to store their garbage, remove all attractants

Rotary at work in Kimberley

Last Wednesday, Kimberley Rotarians Scott Owen, Pat Barclay and Sandra Roberts were… Continue reading

Kimberley’s Boil Water Notice lifted

Water Quality Advisory remains in effect

Dynamiters’ Ketola commits to Bethel University

JOSH LOCKHART Kimberley Dynamiters’ Nicholas Ketola has committed to Bethel University (NCAA… Continue reading

Council discusses parking at proposed development, 580 Mark Street

First development proposal for a multi-family unit since 2010.

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

B.C. flood risk switches from snowmelt to rainfall: River Forecast Centre

Kootenays and Fraser River remain serious concerns

Pipeline more important than premiers meeting: Notley

“Canada has to work for all Canadians, that’s why we’re fighting for the pipeline”

Canadian government spending tens of millions on Facebook ads

From January 2016 to March 2018, feds spent more than $24.4 million on Facebook and Instagram ads

Canada, U.S. to begin Columbia River Treaty negotiations on May 29

B.C. MLA Katrine Conroy will represent the province in the talks

VIDEO: How to use naloxone to stop a fentanyl overdose

ANKORS’ Chloe Sage shows what to do when someone is overdosing

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Justice officials say there have not been substantial updates to federal family laws in 20 years

Most Read