Junior golf, in particular, needs to be supported in the East Kootenay. EK Zone picture.

BC Golf East Kootenay Zone looking for volunteers

Outgoing coordinators need someone to replace them or funding goes to West Kootenay

Once again, Mike du Toit and John Ough are asking someone to step up and help out as zone representatives for the BC Zone East Golf Association.

The two men began asking last year for someone to take over for them after more than five years as reps themselves.

It would be an unfortunate situation if no one comes forward, because all the money that the East Zone receives from the BC Golf Association would go to the West Zone instead.

In particular, du Toit and Ough are concerned about growing junior golf in the area. After a burst of popularity a few years ago, it is getting harder to find junior golfers, they say.

Volunteers could come from anywhere in the East Kootenay. It just happened that Ough and du Toit are from Kimberley, but they would welcome anyone from the Elk Valley or Cranbrook to step up.

“It’s not a large time commitment,” Ough said. “Mike and I took over five years ago, and I think we did a good job getting it reorganized and structured. The backbone is there. The mailing lists, social media, web site, it’s all there.”

The main responsibility of the East Zone reps would be to get three teams to the BC Golf Association events throughout the season. The teams are junior, amateur and seniors. These are all male teams. The female golf is governed by a different association.

The reps coordinate three tournaments at East Kootenay courses each year, ad Ough says the pros run them and share the work.

From these tournaments the4 teams for the BCGA events are assembled. The BCGA funds the travel to their tournaments.

“It really doesn’t take much time for fairly organized people,” du Toit said.

If you would like to help out, you can contact 250-602-9444 or email z1eastbcga@gmail.com

