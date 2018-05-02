BC Lions in the House program comes to McKim

The BC Lions in the House program came to Kimberley on Tuesday to talk with McKim students about the power of choice.

The Lions in the House program is created specifically for youth in grades six through nine and focuses on the power of choice and being the best you can be. In particular, students are challenged to examine their choices as they relate to their own personal safety and the opportunities available in the trades.

Tyler Davis, Antonio Johnson, and Dyshawn Davis from the BC Lions were at McKim on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 as part of their tour through 25 schools within the province. They discussed their own personal experiences making significant life choices and how it has affected them to this day.

The presentation also included an interactive assembly interspersed with athletic competition to provide a unique opportunity for students to relate to the Lions’ stories.

“We’re basically having some fun with the kids and spreading an important message about the power of choice, teamwork, and the trades that BC has through the ITA (Industry Training Authority),” said Dyshawn.

The program is presented by the ITA, Pacific NorthWest LNG, and supported by BCIT, the BC Construction Association, and BC Hydro.

 

From left to right: Antonio Johnson, Dashawn Davis and Tyler Davis from the BC Lions. The three were in Kimberley on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 to deliver the BC Lions in The House program to McKim Middle School Students (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

