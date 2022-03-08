BC Mixed Curling Championship in Kimberley this week

Kaila Buchy, Third: Jaelyn Cotter, Second: Katelyn McGillivray, Lead: Cassidy Schwaerzle and Coach Tom Buchy after winning the provincial juniors last year. Tom, the current BC Seniors champ joins daughter Kaila and Jaelyn Cotter along with Dave Toffolo at the AMG Campbell BC Mixed Championship in Kimberley this week. Kimberley Bulletin file.

If watching the Brier on TV isn’t enough for you this week, why not catch some live curling?

The Kimberley Curling club is hosting the 2022 AMJ Campbell BC Mixed Curling Championship this week, beginning on Thursday, March 10 at 2 p.m. There are two draws on Thursday and three on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The final will be Sunday evening. Spectators are welcome, with admission by donation. The lounge will be open for every draw and there is a daily 50/50.

There are five teams with local connections, including Tom Buchy of Kimberley, who has a rink of experience and youth. Long time Buchy third Dave Toffolo will play second, and daughter Kaila Buchy is at third with Jaelyn Cotter of Kelowna at lead.

Also from Kimberley is the Randy Lucas rink with third Carla Walker, second John Baxter and lead Michelle Blanchard. The James McKenzie rink represents Cranbrook/Castlegar with third Susan Hicks, second Josh Kennelly and lead Samantha Young. Also from Cranbrook is the Trevor Qually rink with third Tracey Amy, second Huy Nguyen and lead Brenna Baker. The Steve Tersmette rink is a Kimberley/Cranbrook/Campbell River combination with Alyssa Ehman at third, Mitch Young at second and Morgan Lypka at lead.

Thirteen teams in all will vie for the BC title which earns them a trip to the nationals next fall.

