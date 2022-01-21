BC Winter Games Legacy Grants now available to Kimberley amateur sporting organizations

Young athletes in Kimberley have been benefiting from the BC Games Legacy grants for many years. Bulletin file.

Sports organizations in the city of Kimberley may now apply for BC Winter Games Legacy Grants. The application period is open until Feb. 8, 2022.

Grants are aimed at amateur sporting groups within Kimberley and applications can be found here.

The legacy funds were created from the proceeds of BC Games hosted in Kimberley in 1980 and 2008, as well as the 19018 BC 55 + Summer Games.

These funds were previously administered by the Kimberley Community Foundation, but the city took over in 2020..

Completed application forms can be sent to pwalsh@kimberley.ca

