BCHL pushes 60th Anniversary in Penticton to 2023

The league decided to delay the game based on the province’s current COVID-19 situation

Penticton’s outdoor ice-rink will have a bit of extra time before its provincial debut after the BC Hockey League postponed their 60th anniversary for a year.

The event was set to take place in Penticton Jan. 14 to 16, 2022, but will now take place at a currently undetermined time in January 2023, the league announced on Thursday, Dec. 23.

The postponement was decided after the increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks in the province and the associated health restrictions on events.

The 60th anniversary was set to include an outdoor 3-on-3 all-star series, skills competition and alumni game, as well as a top prospects game.

“We are extremely disappointed to announce today’s news that, in the interest of public safety, we have decided to postpone our 60th anniversary event to next year,” said BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb in a press release. “We are disappointed for our loyal fans that were planning on attending the event, but we feel the worst for the 50 players who were set to participate in the weekend’s festivities.”

The outdoor game was also set to be a Save Pond Hockey event, in partnership with the Climate and Sport Initiative.

