Participant Ashley in last year’s Canadian Death Race. (Raven Eye Photography file).

Black Spur Ultra adds Sinister Triple Race Series to lineup

The Black Spur Ultra Race is fast approaching and this year things will be a little different with the addition of the Sinister Triple Race Series.

The fourth annual Black Spur Ultra will be held at Kimberley Alpine Resort August 24 to 26, attracting numerous runners from across Canada, the USA, Mexico, Spain, and Australia.

Sinister Sports is introducing the Sinister Triple Race Series consisting of the 100-mile Sinister 7 Ultra, the 125km Canadian Death Race, and Black Spur Ultra as the finale. Black Spur Ultra is also a qualifying race for the famous Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB), the ACU 100 and the Trail Runner Trophy Series.

Assistant Race Director Kelsey Cox says the 54k is a great starting point for those just getting into ultra marathons.

“The track boasts a trail runners dream; no pavement, big climbs through rugged terrain, and stunning scenery,” said Cox in a press release.

The ultra marathon consists of three legs, each ran twice if doing the 108k relay. The first and fourth legs take runners to the top of the ski hill and then around the runs. The second and fifth leg heads west into Horse Barn Valley, while the third and sixth go south towards the campground on St. Mary river with a long, steady climb back to the resort.

Last year the 54k record was broken by Dave Stevens of Kimberley, with a mind-blowing finish time of five hours and 27 minutes.

As far as using Kimberley Alpine Resort for the venue, Race Director Brian Gallant says, “Working with the Kimberley Alpine Resort team has been great. It’s a great location within the trail network in Kimberley and the management at the resort have been really easy to work with.”

The 54k portion of the race will begin August 25 at 8 a.m., ending at 8p.m., while the relay and 108k runs will end at 8 a.m. on August 26. Following will be the post-race breakfast and award ceremony.

The race is also in need of volunteers, specifically people over night at the transition area from 10 p.m. to midnight, midnight to 4 a.m., and 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.. They also need people at the Horse Barn Valley from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.. You can sign up on their website at blackspurultra.com.

For more information contact kelsey@sinistersport.ca or call 403.826.0985.

Most Read