Black Spur Ultra returns to Kimberley for fifth consecutive year

There is still time to register for all of the race categories.

The Black Spur Ultra Race is returning to Kimberley Alpine Resort this month, from August 23 to 25, 2019.

The race features 108 kilometre, 54 kilometre and relay options, through rugged terrain on the ski hill in Kimberley. There is still time to register for the race, the deadline to register is August 17, 2019 (or when full). There are options for female and male solo races in both distances, as well as female, male and co-ed teams for the relay race. All relays are 108km.

Hosted by sinister sports, this is the fifth consecutive year for the race. Sinister sports have been hosting endurance events since 1999.

This race attracts runners from across Canada and the USA, but also as far away as Mexico, Spain and Australia.

Race Director Brian Gallant says in the race package that the Black Spur Ultra combines some of the best trails in the area with viewpoints and scenery that only a few people ever get to enjoy.

“With several hard climbs across the 54km and 108km course, this race is going to put your endurance to the test. Both solo and relay runners alike will find this race challenging,” he wrote. “We are so excited by this spectacular venue that we have chosen. Kimberley is truly a special place; if you haven’t been there recently, you will soon see why.”

As it states on the Black Spur website, there is an elevation gain/loss of 2,230m for the 54km race, and 4,460 for the 108km race. The duration of the 108km race and relay is 24 hours, while the 54km race lasts 12 hours.

Racer and volunteer check-in takes place on Friday, August 23 starting at 2p.m. and closing at 8p.m..

On Saturday, August 24 there is late racer check-in from 6:30a.m. to 7:30 a.m., with the races beginning at 8 a.m.. The day concludes around 7:30 p.m. with a post-race dinner and awards.

On Sunday, August 25 the 105km race aims to finish at 8a.m., with a post-race breakfast and awards between 8a.m. and 9a.m..

A complete list of racer and course information can be found on the Black Spur website at www.blackspurultra.com.

Last year, smoky skies and fire conditions were a major concern for race organizers with Kimberley being on an evacuation alert for most of the month of August due to the Meachan Creek fire.

Despite the smoky conditions, the race still went ahead. At the time, Kelsey Cox of Sinister Sports said, “the smoke was brutal, even the race crew felt the effects of it. I can’t imagine how the runners felt. There were a lot of jokes made about everyone having a smoker’s cough now.”

The long-term forecast is calling for hot weather during race weekend, which is typical for the end of August, and so far conditions are clear.


Black Spur Ultra returns to Kimberley for fifth consecutive year

