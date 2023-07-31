The Cranbrook Blackwolves vs. the South Alberta Chaos, at the Memorial Arena in Cranbrook this weekend. (Barry Coulter photo)

Blackwolves moving on to finals

Cranbrook lacrosse team defeats South Alberta Chaos in playoff semi-final series

The Cranbrook Blackwolves undefeated season continues into the playoffs.

The Cranbrook Jr. B lacrosse team’s regular season success gave them a first round playoff bye, and a second round home playoff match up with the South Alberta Chaos. The Blackwolves took on the Chaos this weekend, July 29 and 30, at Memorial Arena, and won the best of three series 2-0.

The victory secured the Blackwolves a spot in the Alberta Lacrosse Provincial Championship, which will be held in Innisfail over the August long weekend. The squad — which is made up of both Cranbrook and Kimberley players, 17-21 — is looking to repeat as gold medalists.

The season will not end in Alberta this year however, as the Canadian Lacrosse Association has revived the MacDonald Cup — the Western Canadian Jr B2 Championship. After being on hold for over 20 years, Cranbrook is pushing to secure the first win in the Cups resurgence. The invite-only tournament will pit eight teams against each other — two from Vancouver Island, three from the Lower Mainland, one from Calgary, one from Swift Current, and Cranbrook — where the champion will be crowned after five games in five days.

Pictured below: The Cranbrook Blackwolves vs. the South Alberta Chaos, at the Memorial Arena in Cranbrook July 29 and 30. (Barry Coulter photo)

 

The Cranbrook Blackwolves vs. the South Alberta Chaos, at the Memorial Arena in Cranbrook this weekend. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Cranbrook Blackwolves vs. the South Alberta Chaos, at the Memorial Arena in Cranbrook this weekend. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Cranbrook Blackwolves vs. the South Alberta Chaos, at the Memorial Arena in Cranbrook this weekend. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Cranbrook Blackwolves vs. the South Alberta Chaos, at the Memorial Arena in Cranbrook this weekend. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Cranbrook Blackwolves vs. the South Alberta Chaos, at the Memorial Arena in Cranbrook this weekend. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Cranbrook Blackwolves vs. the South Alberta Chaos, at the Memorial Arena in Cranbrook this weekend. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Cranbrook Blackwolves vs. the South Alberta Chaos, at the Memorial Arena in Cranbrook this weekend. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Cranbrook Blackwolves vs. the South Alberta Chaos, at the Memorial Arena in Cranbrook this weekend. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Cranbrook Blackwolves vs. the South Alberta Chaos, at the Memorial Arena in Cranbrook this weekend. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Cranbrook Jr. B lacrosse team’s regular season success gave them a first round playoff bye, and a second round home playoff match up with the South Alberta Chaos. The Blackwolves took on the Chaos this weekend at Memorial Arena, and won the best of three series 2-0. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Cranbrook Jr. B lacrosse team’s regular season success gave them a first round playoff bye, and a second round home playoff match up with the South Alberta Chaos. The Blackwolves took on the Chaos this weekend at Memorial Arena, and won the best of three series 2-0. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Cranbrook Jr. B lacrosse team's regular season success gave them a first round playoff bye, and a second round home playoff match up with the South Alberta Chaos. The Blackwolves took on the Chaos this weekend at Memorial Arena, and won the best of three series 2-0. (Barry Coulter photo)

The Cranbrook Blackwolves vs. the South Alberta Chaos, at the Memorial Arena in Cranbrook this weekend. (Barry Coulter photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The Women’s World Cup has produced some big moments. These are some of the highlights & lowlights

Just Posted

The St. Mary’s River wildfire. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
ʔaq̓am evacuation alerts rescinded; orders remain in effect due St. Mary’s River wildfire

Barry Coulter photo
Blackwolves moving on to finals

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
Mother, boyfriend charged following B.C. Amber Alert, kids found safe in Alberta

The St. Mary's River wildfire. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
St. Mary’s River wildfire designated as ‘being held’