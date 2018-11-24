A caddy lines a golfer up at a 2017 Blind Golf Tournament in Creston. Photo courtesy vibebc.com

Blind Golf associations to hold two championships in Kimberley Cranbrook summer of 2019

Golf courses in this area host a number of tournaments each year, but next summer there are two very special events, hosted respectively by Bootleg Gap Golf Course and the St. Eugene Golf Resort.

These events will feature blind golfers. The Western Canadian Blind Golf Association and Blind Golf Canada are pleased to announce that Kimberley will host the 2019 Western Canadian Blind Golf Championships and Cranbrook will host the ISPS HANDA Canadian Blind Golf Championships. Bootleg hosts on July 8 through 10th and St. Eugene July 11 through 13.

Darren Douma is the President of the Western Canadian Blind Golf Assoc. and the Vice President of Blind Golf Canada. Partially sighted himself, he has organized previous events in Creston.

He is hoping competitors from all over the world will attend the tournaments, and is looking for local sponsorship of the events.

The slogan he likes to use for blind golf is “We Can Still Play”.

In Blind Golf, players are categorized by their level of sight impairment. B1 players are totally blind, up to B3, which are golfers who have vision from 20/200 to 20/600. All are classified as legally blind.

Blind golfers have handicaps just like sighted players and compete against one another in both gross (total strokes, not using handicaps) and net events (includes handicaps). There are some modifications to the Rules of Golf to accommodate blind golfers. e.g. clubs can be grounded in bunkers. The role of the caddie in blind golf is very important. Guides generally align players, often place club heads directly behind the golf ball and follow the flight of the ball – hopefully straight down the fairway. The guide also ensures the player’s safety when moving about the golf course.

There are a number of sponsorship opportunities available for next summer’s events. If you are interested please contact Douma at 250-428-8715 or 250-428-1807. Email thedoumas71@gmail.com


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canucks see winless skid hit 8 after 4-0 loss to Sharks

Just Posted

Kimberley Alpine Resort introduces Up-Tracking route for 2018/19 season

Up-tracking, or skinning, will only be permitted in the designated area.

Wheelchair accessible outhouses built at Wycliffe park

Cranbrook Lions Club teams up with regional district to build four accessible outhouses

East Kootenay SPCA’s ‘Cheeks’ seeks new lease on life

The six-year-old tabby needs surgery on all four of his canine teeth.

Council receives Kimberley mosquito control report

Duka Environmental Services recently completed the third of five treatments for the… Continue reading

Woodcarver’s home goes out with a blaze

Rolf Heer, who is suffering from terminal cancer, loses House of 1,000 faces

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Canucks see winless skid hit 8 after 4-0 loss to Sharks

San Jose’s Joe Thornton passes another big milestone in victory

Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos players back on the ice

Former Humboldt Broncos teammates Ryan Straschnitzki and Jacob Wassermann back together

Liberals push Canada Post bill to Friday-night votes

The Senate is set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, to deal with the bill,

Fraser Health Authority has raked in $105,680,008 in pay parking at hospitals since 2011

Surrey Memorial Hospital is the authority’s most significant cash cow when it comes to pay parking

Three more cases of E. coli confirmed, none found in tested Canadian lettuce

The total number of cases since mid-October is 22

Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Despite friendlier Brampton opening, Singh will run in Burnaby South

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel

Northern Sea Wolf expected to enter service for Port Hardy - Bella Coola in June 2019

Most Read