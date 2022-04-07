Bootleg Gap driving range opens, full opening set for April 22

As of Thursday April 7, coinciding with the start of the 86th Masters Tournament at Augusta National, Bootleg Gap’s driving range has reopened, allowing Kimberley’s golfers to start practicing again with courses set to open soon.

“All 27 holes, especially the greens wintered extremely well,” said Bootleg Gap’s head pro and manager Trevor Simkins. “We’ve definitely had a couple of tough winters the last two years, so it’s pretty refreshing to see the course come out of the winter in such good shape.”

READ MORE: Bootleg Gap raises nearly $4000 for Kimberley Food Bank

In addition to a more favourable winter, Simkins credits the good spring conditions to superintendent Pat McTeer and assistant superintendent Marc Lilley for the work they did last year.

“They’ve done an extremely good job of getting the golf course put to bed last fall and then bringing it out of the winter and getting the course in good shape for opening day on April 22,” Simkins said.

April 22 is the official opening date for 2022 at Bootleg Gap, and is a fairly typical start for them. While the course is still closed, the range is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with range passes and 10 punch cards available.

“We’re typically the third week in April and our range is typically the first our second week in April, so we’re pretty bang on where we normally are for opening dates,” Simkins explained.

“Definitely the last two weeks, maybe with the exception of the last four or five days, but those last two weeks in March really helped. We were probably behind a little bit and then that heat and the ground just opened up and the frost left and the snow disappeared pretty quick so it was a good last half of March for us.”

Simkins added that at this point, it looks like Bootleg will be opening their Rec 9 on Friday, April 15 — another opportunity for golfers to get going on the property a week before the championship 18 opens.

READ MORE: First-annual Bootleg Gap Founders Tournament raises $1400 for Kimberley Food Bank



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter