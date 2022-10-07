Bootleg Gap gets two golf simulators, announces indoor golf league

After not being able to get them in last year due to supply-chain issues, Bootleg Gap officially has two golf Golfin simulators and will be launching an indoor golf league running from Nov. 7 to Dec. 18.

The league will consist of two-person teams at a cost of $100 per team, with all fees going towards prizes. It will be nine-hole, team net format play with individual established league handicaps. There will be a total of six rounds of league play and no set league night, meaning players can pick a time during the week that best fits their schedules.

Tee times will be in one-hour blocks for two-person teams playing nine holes.

“We planned to rent [the simulators] last year, but with them not arriving we decided to purchase them this year,” Bootleg’s manager and head pro Trevor Simkins told the Bulletin. “They arrived in July and we put them together earlier this week just to drum up some excitement, and everyone was wondering where they were going to be set up in the clubhouse.”

READ MORE: Bootleg Gap raises nearly $4000 for Kimberley Food Bank

He explained that because the course’s clubhouse is so large, they can easily accommodate the two large simulators while still having plenty of seating. Simkins said the idea was always to purchase the simulators with the idea of doing a fall and winter league.

“Just to give some entertainment options for golfers in the off season,” he said. “There’s not a lot to do in this town if you don’t ski or skate, so we think the simulators are going to be very popular.”

He added that they’ve already booked a few holiday parties and the league is filling up fast, so the excitement is building for what’s shaping up to be a great inaugural indoor golf season.

The bar will be open with some light snacks available, but the full grill will not be open, at least for the first season. If the demand is there, Simkins said he can see ramping it up more and more each year.

The regular season is drawing to a close with the last day scheduled for Oct. 16. Bootleg will, like last year, again be doing a charity event on the last day when all green fees from the Rec 9 will go to a local charity.

Last year if you paid a green fee, 100 per cent of it went to charity, and if you wanted to purchase another green fee for a heavily-discounted rate, that money also went to the charity and they wound up raising over $3000 for the Kimberley Food Bank. This year the charity is the Cranbrook Women’s Resource Centre.

Rates for the simulators will be $50 per hour, or $40 per hour before 2 p.m. Monday to Friday. To sign up for the indoor league or to find out more, you can contact Trevor or Aaron at the pro shop at 250-427-7077.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter