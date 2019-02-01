Bouldering competition at Kimberley’s Spirit Rock

A bouldering competition was held at Spirit Rock Climbing Centre in Kimberley on January 26, 2019.

“We had a fun bouldering bouldering competition at Spirit Rock on January 26, with a great turn-out of 16 youth and 20 adult climbers,” said Ryan Tarves, Manager of Spirit Rock. “We had 34 new boulder problems created by local route setters and every one of them was climbed at least once! There was fantastic energy and lots of fun encouragement. Much thanks to our generous local sponsors for the prizes they provided.”

Standings were as follows:

Boys age 12-15

1) Aris Haraga

2) Jake Ferguson

3) Max Brine

Girls age 12-15

1) Saige Black

2) Ariana Drydale

Boys age 9-11

1) Max Ferguson

2) Tayton Robison

3) Luke Mihalcheon

Girls age 9-11

1) Ava Haraga

2) Dentyn Drydale

3) Gwen Callele

Adult Women;

1) Katrina Romanowicz

2) Jessica Hoffer

Adult Men

1) Colby Holt

2) Drew Leiterman and Chris McKim

3) Brett Ehlers

 

Previous story
Experience of a lifetime for Kimberley skier

Just Posted

Bouldering competition at Kimberley’s Spirit Rock

A bouldering competition was held at Spirit Rock Climbing Centre in Kimberley… Continue reading

MP Wayne Stetski asks what happened to Liberals promised funding for rural bus service gaps

OTTAWA—Today in the House of Commons, NDP Member of Parliament for Kootenay—Columbia… Continue reading

City of Kimberley’s five year capital plan

The City of Kimberley has several major projects included in the 2019-2023… Continue reading

City looking for grant funding for emergency preparedness equipment

The City of Kimberley is asking the Regional District of East Kootenay… Continue reading

Kimberley FOCUS hands out its 50th $500 donation

Kimberley FOCUS recently handed out the 50th $500 donation since 2015. This… Continue reading

Fate of truck driver in Humboldt bus crash will test sentencing system: experts

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu admitted he caused the collision that killed 16 people and injured 13

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Memorial plaques still available for Kimberley Veterans Park

By Carolyn Grant… Continue reading

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

Most Read