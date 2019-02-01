Bouldering competition at Kimberley’s Spirit Rock

A bouldering competition was held at Spirit Rock Climbing Centre in Kimberley on January 26, 2019.

“We had a fun bouldering bouldering competition at Spirit Rock on January 26, with a great turn-out of 16 youth and 20 adult climbers,” said Ryan Tarves, Manager of Spirit Rock. “We had 34 new boulder problems created by local route setters and every one of them was climbed at least once! There was fantastic energy and lots of fun encouragement. Much thanks to our generous local sponsors for the prizes they provided.”

Standings were as follows:

Boys age 12-15

1) Aris Haraga

2) Jake Ferguson

3) Max Brine

Girls age 12-15

1) Saige Black

2) Ariana Drydale

Boys age 9-11

1) Max Ferguson

2) Tayton Robison

3) Luke Mihalcheon

Girls age 9-11

1) Ava Haraga

2) Dentyn Drydale

3) Gwen Callele

Adult Women;

1) Katrina Romanowicz

2) Jessica Hoffer

Adult Men

1) Colby Holt

2) Drew Leiterman and Chris McKim

3) Brett Ehlers