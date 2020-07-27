Bowen Byram will join the Colorado Avalanche during the NHL’s post season, which is being conducted in Edmonton and Toronto, as the league works through operating in the COVID-19 era. Trevor Crawley photo.

Bowen Byram heading to NHL playoffs with Colorado Avalanche

Another Cranbrook hockey player is heading to the show.

Bowen Byram, a highly touted defensive prospect with the Colorado Avalanche, has cracked the NHL roster of players that will be vying for the Stanley Cup over the next few months.

Byram will join the Avalanche, which are playing out of Edmonton, a hub city that includes NHL Western Conference teams competing for the Cup with an unusual format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight teams will compete for a play-in berth into the postseason — a ‘win and you’re in’ scenario that the NHL designed following the suspension of the regular season due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The winners of the play-in round — a series of five games — will get a berth into the post-season and NHL playoffs will begin in hub cities located in Edmonton and Toronto.

Byram, a fourth-overall pick of the Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft, has spent the last three WHL seasons patrolling the blue line with the Vancouver Giants. In 188 regular season career games, he has 46 goals and 150 points. During his draft year, Byram set new records, including tallying five points in one game, and also set a WHL record by notching six overtime winners in one season.

He also has made his mark on the international stage, winning a gold medal with Canada’s World Junior squad last year and has also previously donned the national colours for the annual Ivan Hlinka tournament and U17 World Hockey Challenge.

Just Posted

