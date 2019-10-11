Bowling league’s starting season at Elks Club

Many people may not be aware of it, but there is an historic two-lane bowling alley in the basement of the Kimberley Elks Club on Howard Street.

It’s one of the last bowling alley in Canada to still use pin setters.

The 10-pin bowling lanes were originally purchased in 1951 for $6500. A few years ago, the lanes were refurbished to acrylic lanes, and the pin decks were replaced.

Leagues are forming now for men’s and mixed bowling. If you are interested in pounding pins with us call the lodge at 427-2343 for information or call bowling headpin Lisa at 427-1053 to book your private bowling party.



