Dose Guys: Perry Levoy, Jim Benson, Duncan McGillivray and Ross Patterson, were the 2018 Kimberley Elks Men’s League 10-pin champions.

Bowling league’s starting season at Elks Club

Many people may not be aware of it, but there is an historic two-lane bowling alley in the basement of the Kimberley Elks Club on Howard Street.

It’s one of the last bowling alley in Canada to still use pin setters.

The 10-pin bowling lanes were originally purchased in 1951 for $6500. A few years ago, the lanes were refurbished to acrylic lanes, and the pin decks were replaced.

RELATED: Kimberley’s hidden gem

Leagues are forming now for men’s and mixed bowling. If you are interested in pounding pins with us call the lodge at 427-2343 for information or call bowling headpin Lisa at 427-1053 to book your private bowling party.


