Brock Palmer caps brilliant season with Dynamiter Player of the Month for February

It is fitting that the final player of the month for the Kimberley Dynamiters would be the player who led the team all year. Brock Palmer was named player of the month for February, capping off a season where he won League and Division MVP awards and leading scorer for both league and division.
