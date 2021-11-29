Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand (63) checks Vancouver Canucks’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand (63) checks Vancouver Canucks’ Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Bruins forward Marchand suspended 3 games for slew-footing Canuck

It is the seventh suspension of Marchand’s career

The NHL on Monday suspended Bruins forward Brad Marchand for three games for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Boston’s 3-2 victory a day earlier.

It is the seventh suspension of Marchand’s career. He will lose about $92,000 in pay.

Late in the first period of Sunday night’s game, the two players were pursuing the puck when Marchand hit Ekman-Larsson high and at the same time kicked the Canucks defensemen’s legs out from under him. No penalty was called at the time.

“What causes this play to rise to the level of supplemental discipline,” the NHL Department of Player Safety said in a video on Monday, “is Marchand’s use of both his upper and lower body to take Ekman-Larsson to the ice in a dangerous fashion, and the speed in which the players are traveling toward the boards.”

Marchand’s history, which includes a two-game suspension for slew-footing in 2015, also played a role.

—The Associated Press

CanucksNHL

Previous story
One strong win and one uncharacteristic loss for the Dynamiters over weekend
Next story
Garland nets winner as Canucks beat Habs 2-1 to snap 4-game losing skid

Just Posted

The Dynamiters had a strong victory over the Nelson Leafs but some uncharacteristic errors cost them a 3-2 loss against Beaver Valley over the weekend. Tyler Harper file.
One strong win and one uncharacteristic loss for the Dynamiters over weekend

(Black Press Media stock photo)
Fight in Kimberley Saturday evening results in arrest

The Kimberley U13 Nitros. Submitted file
Kimberley U13 Nitros win Castlegar tournament

Andrew Boden with a copy of his newly released book, “The Secret History Of My Hometown,” a counterfactual history of Cranbrook. (Barry Coulter photo)
An alternative history of Cranbrook