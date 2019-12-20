L - R Skip Kaila Buchy, Third Katelyn McGillivray, Second Elizabeth Bowles and Lead Sasha Wilson

Buchy qualifies for U18 provincials next March

Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy is one busy curler.

She has already qualified for the BC Junior Curling Championships later this month, and just last weekend, she also qualified with a different team to play in the U18 Provincials in March.

The team, with Kaila at skip, thrid Katelyn McGillvray, second Elizabeth Bowles and lead, Sasha Wilson, qualified in Kamloops at the U18 open event qualifier last weekend.

The team would like to thank the following sponsors for all their support. Sun Life Financial – Frank Vanden Broek, Chalet Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Melody Ford, Tyee Homes, Tourism Kimberley and The Kimberley Curling Club.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kimberley Nordic Trails officially open this weekend

Just Posted

Drive with care, Mainroad cautions

Highways contractor Mainroad is advising anyone travelling today to use caution, as… Continue reading

Buchy qualifies for U18 provincials next March

Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy is one busy curler. She has already qualified for… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook

Dec. 15 - 21: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre & Archives

Kimberley Nordic Trails officially open this weekend

Skiers have been out on the trails at the Kimberley Nordic Club… Continue reading

Free shuttle back into schedule for ski season

Kimberley’s free ski shuttle is back for the 2019-2020 season. In addition… Continue reading

‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp

Shane Bourdin, a father of three, died at a temporary homeless camp earlier this week

RDEK Year in Review

Provided by RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Hinton, Alta.

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Fatal crash on West Kootenay highway

Three-vehicle crash claimed one life Thursday afternoon

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

‘Just because we got $25 million does not mean we’re good to go’: Avalanche Canada

The organisation wants B.C. to increase its funding as it relies on Avalanche Canada the most

Most Read