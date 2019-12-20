Buchy qualifies for U18 provincials next March

Kimberley’s Kaila Buchy is one busy curler.

She has already qualified for the BC Junior Curling Championships later this month, and just last weekend, she also qualified with a different team to play in the U18 Provincials in March.

The team, with Kaila at skip, thrid Katelyn McGillvray, second Elizabeth Bowles and lead, Sasha Wilson, qualified in Kamloops at the U18 open event qualifier last weekend.

The team would like to thank the following sponsors for all their support. Sun Life Financial – Frank Vanden Broek, Chalet Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Melody Ford, Tyee Homes, Tourism Kimberley and The Kimberley Curling Club.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter