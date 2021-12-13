Bucks earn OT win, drop two losses on road trip to Prince George

The Cranbrook Bucks returned home with a win and two losses in a triple header with the Prince George Spruce Kings over the weekend.

The Cranbrook Bucks returned home with a 4-3 OT win and two losses following a triple-header against the Prince George Spruce Kings over the weekend.

Saturday’s affair, which concluded the three-games-in-three-nights series, ended when Tyson Dyck potted the game-winner and his 15th of the season, giving the Bucks their 11th win of the season.

While the Bucks built an early lead, the Spruce Kings clawed back and evened it up halfway through the second frame, as both sides held each other scoreless for the rest of regulation.

Hayden Gelbard and Rhys Bentham put Cranbrook up five minutes apart in the first period, but Nick Rheaume quickly answered back for Prince George.

Rowan Miller evened it up for the home team in the middle frame, but Bentham added his second of the night for the go-ahead goal.

Ben LeFranc tied up the score for Prince George with 8:03 remaining in the second period, as both squads held each other off the scoreboard until overtime.

Bucks goaltender Evan Gartner made 21 stops for the win, while Spruce Kings netminder Jordan Fairlie turned aside 20 pucks in defeat.

Prince George had the edge on special teams; the Bucks were scoreless on six opportunities with the man-advantage, while the Spruce Kings went 1-for-4 on the powerplay.

While Cranbrook suffered two losses, Friday night’s contest was closer than the 4-3 score indicates.

The two sides were tied 3-3 late in the game, until Kolton Cousins tallied a powerplay marker to break the impasse, which stood as the game winner for Prince George.

Tyson Dyck had atwo-goal game, while Kellan Hjartarson also hit the scoresheet for the Bucks. Coussins also had a two-goal outing, while Rowan Miller and Kilian McGregor-Bennett responded for the Spruce Kings.

Nathan Airey made 24 saves in defeat for Cranbrook, while the Spruce Kings split goaltending duties between Jordan Fairlie and Aaron Trotter, collectively making 20 saves for the win.

The triple-header began on Thursday night, with the Spruce Kings shutting out the Bucks 3-0.

Colton Cameron put the home team up 18 seconds into the opening period, as both teams battled each other scoreless afterwards until the third period. Ty Gagno and Austin Fraser scored in quick succession late in the final frame to seal the win for the Spruce Kings.

Cranbrook netminder Nathan Airey was shelled with 44 shots on goal, making 41 saves, while Prince George stopper Jordan Fairlie earned a shutout win with 20 saves.

The Bucks are over .500 points percentage, with an 11-10-1 record, good for sixth place in the Interior Conference.

Cranbrook will have a home-and-home series with the Trail Smoke Eaters this weekend to close out the pre-Christmas schedule.