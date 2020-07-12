Cam Reid receives the 2020 Jerry Bancks Award

Cameron Reid is the recipient of the Jerry Bancks Award for 2020. The award is given to the Selkirk Sports School athlete who “works to achieve excellence in their academic and athletic lives while being a positive influence and presence in their community.”

Cameron managed his workload very well both on and off the ice as a grade 12 student and rookie defenseman with the Kimberley Dynamiters, says Carson Loftsgard of the Kimberley Sports School.

“It’s a huge jump from a competition perspective as well as from a personal responsibility perspective – being a junior hockey player can takes a toll on a student/athlete’s motivation,” he said. “Preparing for that shift is one of the goals of the Sports School program. We prepare them through the development of character as well as skill. Cam has plenty of both and therefore has a bright future in and outside of the game of hockey.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CFL submits revised financial request to federal government: source

Just Posted

Cam Reid receives the 2020 Jerry Bancks Award

Cameron Reid is the recipient of the Jerry Bancks Award for 2020.… Continue reading

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary reopens thrift shops

Kimberley and Marysville locations now open

Birthday wishes come true as Kimberley girl reunited with her cat

Cat was missing for a month, reunited with owners because SPCA was able to trace microchip

Gray Creek Pass now open

The Gray Creek Pass is now open again, after a new bridge… Continue reading

Cranbrook RCMP looking for vehicle, driver involved in hit and run

RCMP are looking for the owner of a white Toyota Corolla that fled the scene

Demonstrators call for end to police violence at rally for UBCO nursing student Mona Wang

Protests held in Kelowna, Vancouver, Richmond and Surrey

Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery

Grocers appear before MPs to explain decision to cut pandemic pay

Executives from three of Canada’s largest grocery chains have defended their decision to end temporary wage increases

Bringing support to Indigenous students and communities, while fulfilling a dream

Mitacs is a nonprofit organization that operates research and training programs

RCMP ‘disappointed’ by talk that race a factor in quiet Rideau Hall arrest

Corey Hurren, who is from Manitoba, is facing 22 charges

NHL’s Canadian hubs offer little economic benefit, but morale boost is valuable: experts

Games are slated to start Aug. 1 with six Canadian teams qualifying for the 24-team resumption of play

‘Made in the Cowichan Valley’ coming to a wine bottle near you

Cowichan Valley has the honour of being the first sub-GI outside of the Okanagan

VIDEO: Vancouver Island cat missing 18 months reunited with family

Blue the cat found at Victoria museum 17 kilometres from home

Most Read