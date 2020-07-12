Cam Reid receives the 2020 Jerry Bancks Award

Cameron Reid is the recipient of the Jerry Bancks Award for 2020. The award is given to the Selkirk Sports School athlete who “works to achieve excellence in their academic and athletic lives while being a positive influence and presence in their community.”

Cameron managed his workload very well both on and off the ice as a grade 12 student and rookie defenseman with the Kimberley Dynamiters, says Carson Loftsgard of the Kimberley Sports School.

“It’s a huge jump from a competition perspective as well as from a personal responsibility perspective – being a junior hockey player can takes a toll on a student/athlete’s motivation,” he said. “Preparing for that shift is one of the goals of the Sports School program. We prepare them through the development of character as well as skill. Cam has plenty of both and therefore has a bright future in and outside of the game of hockey.”