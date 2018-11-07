Cam Russell returns to the Dynamiters

After a stint in Junior A, Russell returns to help with title defence

JOSH LOCKHART

The Kimberley Dynamiters have added additional scoring to their lineup as they announced the return of Cam Russell.

Nitro Nation reacted with much excitement to the announcement.

Even head coach and general manager Derek Stuart was excited with the return of Russell.

“Cam is a complete player with elite speed and offensive skills.” He said. “He’s an excellent penalty killer and very responsible defensively. Quite simply, we’re adding a guy who was one of the best overall forwards in our league last year.”

Last year Russell posted 19 goals and 31 assists, good enough for third amongst KIJHL rookies. In the playoffs he added nine goals and seven assists, that placed him seventh in team scoring.

The 5’11” forward started the season with Calgary Mustangs (AJHL). He scored a goal in eight games. Russell says that he enjoyed his experience with the Mustangs, but that it wasn’t working out as he had hoped.

The Calgary native now rejoins the Dynamiters to help them defend their KIJHL title.

“After last year, it means a lot.” Russell said emphasizing the importance of defending the title. “It’s going to be a good year.”

He said there is one piece of experience that he plans to bring to the Dynamiters after his Junior A experience: speed.

“There is a lot of speed in that league. Everything just moves a little quicker there. The speed game and the mental game is a little bit different.”

While there is anticipation to see Russell reunite with his linemates from last season: Brock Palmer and Chase Gedny; Stuart cautioned that won’t happen, yet.

Cam Russell returns to the Dynamiters

After a stint in Junior A, Russell returns to help with title defence

