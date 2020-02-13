Canada’s best para-alpine skiers competing at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Two weeks of si racing on the Dreadnaught at Kimberley Alpine Resort concluded this week with the 202 Canadian Para-Alpine championships.

Mac Marcoux (Canada) with guide Tristan Rodgers brought home gold in the Downhill, as did Canadian Alexis Guimond. Canadians Sarah Gillies and Brian Rowland each snagged a bronze medal. Photos courtesy Alpine Canada.

The two weeks of racing was organized by Kimberley super volunteers Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs, along with an army of volunteers.

READ: Lots of great ski racing coming up on the Dreadnaught at Kimberley Alpine Resort

READ: Kimberley’s Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs named Volunteers of the Year with Alpine Canada


