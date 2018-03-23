Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating world title

The 22-year-old fwon the women’s singles crown with her Black Swan routine

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Italy, on Friday, March 23. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Kaetlyn Osmond ended Canada’s lengthy drought at the world figure skating championships.

The 22-year-old from Marystown, N.L., won the women’s singles crown Friday, scoring 150.50 points for her Black Swan routine to finish with 223.23 points overall. Osmond stood fourth following the short program Wednesday.

”This feels unbelievable for me,” said Osmond. ”Being world champion is something I never expected.

“I was fighting to skate clean and fighting to hit the podium.”

Osmond, a bronze medallist at last month’s Winter Games in South Korea, became the first Canadian woman to win gold at the world championship since Karen Magnussen in 1973.

READ MORE: Canadians all smiles after record medal haul

She is the fourth Canadian woman to ever win a world title. Petra Burka took gold in 1965 and Barbara Ann Scott registered consecutive wins in 1947 and 1948.

”Canada has such a strong history of competitors in all disciplines,” she said. ”Just that gold medal was always a fight for the ladies. Hopefully now we’ll be able to be champions a lot more.”

Osmond’s jammed packed routine opened with two combos, a triple flip – triple toe and double Axel-triple toe. Those were followed by a triple Lutz, triple loop, triple flip, triple Salchow-double toe-double loop combo and another double Axel.

”It took a lot of mental focus today to do that, it’s been a really long year,” said Osmond. ”I wanted to show that my bronze at the Olympics wasn’t a fluke.”

Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi was second at 210.90 with compatriot Satoko Miyahara finishing third at 210.08. Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., was seventh.

Osmond won gold with a nearly perfect performance. But Olympic champion Alina Zagitova fell three times and crowd favourite Carolina Kostner turned in a lacklustre skate – both tumbling completely off the podium.

She hit seven triples with only a minor deduction for stepping out of a combination jump. That seemingly left the door open to either Kostner, who had an eight-point lead after the short program, and the young Russian jumping genius, Zagitova, to battle for the title.

But Zagitova fell on a straight lutz, missing a combination, then fell again on two subsequent combinations. The 15-year-old waited two minutes to start her jumps, which in theory raises their value, but in this competition she seemed sapped of energy. The crowd rallied behind her in sympathy after the second fall, clapping rhythmically to urge her on.

All Kostner had to do was skate clean. But her nerves showed when she doubled a triple lutz. And she fell on a triple salchow late in the program. All of her artistic prowess couldn’t make up for the errors in what could be her last world championship — in her home country no less.

With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Previous story
BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

Just Posted

One in custody after firearm complaint at a Cranbrook golf course

On March 22nd, 2018 at 6:47 pm Cranbrook RCMP, with the assistance… Continue reading

Kimberley Cranbrook highland dancers win numerous medals in Calgary

Students of Liela Cooper and Hali Duncan travelled to Calgary last weekend… Continue reading

Kimberley’s PeeWee team wins provincial championship

Kimberley’s PeeWee team are Provincial A champions. The provincial tournament took place… Continue reading

Dynamiters take game five

Series moves to Nelson for game 6

Water, water everywhere

Be prepared for the spring melt with these reccomendations from the City.

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating world title

The 22-year-old fwon the women’s singles crown with her Black Swan routine

B.C. pooches celebrate National Puppy Day

Check out some of the submissions from around B.C. for National Puppy Day 2018

Alberta tells B.C. to stop opposing pipelines if it doesn’t like gas prices

John Horgan said he would like to see the federal government step in to deal with high gas prices.

BREAKING: B.C. mother hit in truck rampage dies

Family confirms mother of four Kelly Sandoval dies almost two months after being hit.

PHOTOS: Students exhibit stunning paper couture dresses

22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27

BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Suspect arrested and charged for assault on autistic man

Parmvir Chahil has strong B.C. ties; two others charged with accessory after the fact

Most Read