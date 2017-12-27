Canadian Hockey Hall of Famer Johnny Bower dies at 93

Family of Hockey star Johnny Bower confirms death due to pneumonia

Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower has died.

A statement from his family says the 93-year-old died after a short battle with pneumonia.

Bower was a two-time Vezina Trophy winner who helped the Toronto Maple Leafs win their last Stanley Cup championship in 1967.

Bower, who became known as the China Wall, remained one of the most beloved ex-Leafs years after retiring.

Toronto honoured Bower on the occasion of his 90th birthday on Nov. 8, 2014, during a game against the New York Rangers, his first team.

Bower’s career took off after the Leafs claimed him in a 1958 intra-league draft. Bower went on to play 475 regular-season games and win four Stanley Cups for the Leafs, playing his trade mostly without a mask.

Bower won the Vezina Trophy in 1961 and the Leafs hoisted the Stanley Cup in 1962, 1963, 1964, with Bower and Terry Sawchuk sharing the Vezina in 1965. In 1967, again sharing the job with Sawchuk, he helped Toronto win its last title at the age of 43.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain
Next story
Canada wins opener at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Just Posted

Centre 64 invites you to the Art Movies series

The series will feature three different films based on popular artists.

$1M winning Lotto 6/49 ticket bought in the Kootenays

A ticket purchased in the Nelson and Creston area is a lucky winner

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

8th Annual Turkey Runoff

Orienteering snowshoe race hosted by the Kootenay Orienteering Club and Get Outside BC

Kimberley Artisan Market raises $2000 for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank

By Corey Bullock… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Judge orders salmon farm protesters to stay away

Damage, threats, interference cited in injunction for Midsummer Island

Canada wins opener at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote makes highlight reel diving save

Newfoundland hit by winter storm

Winter storm blasts Newfoundland for more than three days now

Big pharma snub, lack of placebo to blame for lack of medical pot research: experts

Despite a growing number of Canadians turning to medical cannabis

Two young children victims in Victoria double homicide

Children, aged four and six, found dead in apartment; male adult treated for injuries

Calgary police searching for mother after body of baby found

Police in Calgary believe baby may have been alive when she was left in parking-lot

Saskatchewan residents help passengers on frozen train

Residents of Saskatchewan town lauded for helping passengers on frozen train

Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario

Police find toddler in car stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day

Most Read