Canadian ice skaters win three medals at Grand Prix Final

Last event before the Winter Olympic Games

Canadians won three medals at the ISU Grand Prix Final on Saturday, the last major international figure skating event before the Olympic Winter Games in February.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir took the silver in ice dancing while Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford added a bronze in pairs and Kaetlyn Osmond was also third in women’s competition.

In ice dancing, Virtue and Moir lost for the first time since their return to competition last season.

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France won the gold with 202.16 points. Virtue and Moir followed at 199.86 and Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the U.S. were third at 188.00.

“We made a couple of uncharacteristic glitches that we don’t even make in training that often,” said Moir of Ilderton, Ont. “We don’t like not winning competitions but in the grand scheme of things it was still a performance we were proud of.”

The three-time world champions are pleased with their progress towards the Olympics.

“We’re on track,” said Virtue of London, Ont.

“We’ve had an extremely successful season and we just have to continue taking care of the little details and making the tweaks so our programs are at their best come February.”

READ: Whistler venues could see 2026 Olympic action

In women’s competition, Osmond made a couple of mistakes in her Black Swan skate including a fall on her triple Salchow to drop from first after the short program to third with 215.16 points.

“The mistakes that I made were silly ones and they won’t happen again,” said Osmond of Marystown, N.L. “I made a lot of changes to my program since my last competition and I did those well.”

It was a 1-2 Russian finish with Alina Zagitova first at 223.30 and Maria Sotskova second at 216.28.

In pairs, it was a comeback medal for Duhamel and Radford who climbed from fifth place after the short program to the medal position earning 210.83. Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany were first at 236.68 and world champions Wenjing Sui and Cong Han second at 230.89.

“We took a nice step here and continued to build,” said Radford. “We want to take another step up at the national championships (in January) get some more levels and hit that big peak at the Olympic Games.”

In junior ice dancing, Marjorie Lajoie of Boucherville, Que., and Zachary Lagha of Greenfield Park, Que., were sixth.

“It was a nice experience,” said Lagha. “It was cool to skate at a big event like that.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: NHL agrees to consider Seattle for new NHL team

Just Posted

A win at home for Peewee Dynamiters

The Kimberley Peewee Rep Dynamiters won their home tourney last weekend. The… Continue reading

Homegrown donates

By Carolyn Grant… Continue reading

Kimberley’s Climate Adaptation Report

A new pilot project aimed at measuring climate change and adaptation in the Columbia Basin

Permitting and inspection required for backyard barbecue fire pits

Residents can have a barbecue fire pit for food preparation only.

Annual Food Bank fundraiser at Selkirk Secondary

For almost 30 years, Selkirk Secondary has been supporting the Kimberley Food… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

Watch: A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

Canadian ice skaters win three medals at Grand Prix Final

Last event before the Winter Olympic Games

Stranded deer rescued from frozen lake in the Okanagan

Kamloops Search and Rescue said the doe was on the ice for 30 hours

Spectacular astronomical show set to sparkle

Geminid meteor show will light up nighttime sky Dec.13 and 14.

BC company sends planes to fight California wildfires

Vancouver Island-based Coulson sends two C-130 aircraft to fight fires

Suspected drug dealer arrested for selling beside B.C. daycare

Cocaine, crystal meth, fentanyl-laced heroin seized, plus cash

VIDEO: NHL agrees to consider Seattle for new NHL team

But NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says that work still needs to be done

Fentanyl seized in B.C. bust ‘enough to kill 125,000 people:’ police

Suspected dealers took BC ferry to Island; arrest made after weeks of investigation

Most Read