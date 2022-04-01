Members of Canada’s national soccer team celebrate after clinching a berth in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier soccer action against Jamaica in Toronto on Sunday March 27, 2022 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Members of Canada’s national soccer team celebrate after clinching a berth in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier soccer action against Jamaica in Toronto on Sunday March 27, 2022 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canadian men to face Belgium, Croatia and Morocco in opening round at World Cup

Canadian men are ranked 38th in the world, below the 3 other teams in their group

Canada will face Belgium, Morocco and Croatia in Group F in the opening group stage of the World Cup in Qatar this November.

The Canadian men are ranked 38th in the world compared to No. 2 for Belgium, No. 16 for Croatia and No, 24 Morocco.

Canada was the last ball taken in the draw.

The Canadians drew France, Hungary and the Soviet Union as first-round opponents in their only other visit to soccer’s showcase — Mexico ‘86. Canada lost all three matches and was outscored 5-0.

Friday’s draw had Canada in Pot 4, which featured the lowest-ranked qualified teams. Rules of the draw meant that the Canadians could not be put in a group with fellow CONCACAF qualifiers Mexico and the U.S.

The draw took place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center with actor Idris Elba and broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury as hosts.

The 32-team tournament runs Nov. 21 through Dec. 18.

—Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada falls 1-0 to Panama, finishes atop CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

soccerWorld Cup

Previous story
PODCAST: Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak dissects a turbulent off-season
Next story
Revelstoke Grizzlies hoist the Teck Cup, defeat Nelson 6-4 to become KIJHL champions

Just Posted

(File Photo)
RDEK asks for cooperation during emergency events after bin fire in Canal Flats

Neil Rye honoured for 30 years of dedication to the Kimberley Dynamiters with the KIJHL's Volunteer of the Year award. Paul Rodgers photo.
Neil Rye named KIJHL Volunteer of the Year

253 Wallinger Ave in Kimberley. Bulletin file
Zoning variance for first floor tourist accommodation denied by Kimberley council

Kimberley Ambulance Service currently has two full-time paramedics on duty 24/7. Bulletin file
Kimberley Ambulance Service Unit Chief gives council update on service levels