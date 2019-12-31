Trinec’s Marian Adamek, left, against Team Canada’s Mathew Maione during the final game between Team Canada and HC Ocelari Trinec at the 93th Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Melanie Duchene)/Keystone via AP)

Canadian men’s hockey team sets record by capturing 16th Spengler Cup

Canada has won the Spengler Cup for the fourth time in the past five years.

The Canadian team — made up mostly of European-based pros, including many ex-NHLers — beat Trinec Ocelari of the Czech Republic 4-0 in the final of the annual Christmas tournament today.

It was the 16th overall Spengler Cup title for Canada, breaking a tie with host HC Davos for most in tournament history.

Canada went 4-0 this year and outscored opponents 19-2, setting a record for fewest goals allowed in the tournament.

Goaltender Zach Fucale made 26 saves for his second straight shutout.

The native of Laval, Que., who is playing for Orlando of the ECHL this season, gave up just one goal in three starts. He finished with a 0.33 goals-against average and .986 save percentage.

Fucale is 10-0-1 in three appearances at the Spengler Cup.

Dustin Jeffrey, with two, Ian Mitchell and Kris Versteeg scored for Canada.

After a scoreless first period, Canada scored three power play goals in a span of 4:07 to take a commanding lead.

Canada defenceman Maxim Noreau, forward Kevin Clark and Fucale were named to the tournament all-star team

Canada lost last year’s final in a shootout against KalPa Kuopio of Finland.

The Canadian Press

