Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury completed his first World Cup event since the Pyeongchang Winter Games by adding his second silver medal.

The 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished second on Sunday in the men’s dual moguls, a day after scoring 89.27 in moguls for silver.

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh.

Japan’s Ikuma Horishima won gold in both events, scoring 91.03 on Saturday to edge Kingsbury, while Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan placed third in both.

Fellow Canadian Olympic medallist Justine Dufour-Lapointe couldn’t follow up silver in women’s moguls on Saturday, placing 13th in dual moguls.

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was Canada’s top finisher in the dual moguls as she placed sixth. American Tess Johnson took gold.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe, who won silver in Pyeongchang, scored 81.33, behind winner Perrine Laffont of France for her silver on Saturday.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball
Next story
Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

Just Posted

Accident Friday morning involving school bus, sand truck; no injuries reported

There was a multi-car fender bender on Halpin Street this morning (March… Continue reading

Kimberley student athlete wins bursary at BC Winter Games

16 outstanding youth leaders were recognized with a Coast Capital Savings Leadership… Continue reading

Fire Training Certificate Program class of 2018

The Fire Training Certificate Program at College of the Rockies held their… Continue reading

RDEK board concerned with potential impacts of speculation tax

Although the Province’s recently announced Speculation Tax does not apply in the… Continue reading

Dynamiters Game Five; an overtime win

The Kimberley Dynamiters used the home crowd to their advantage to secure… Continue reading

News Recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

Bannister ran the “Miracle Mile” at the Empire Games in Vancouver in 1954

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

B.C. VIEWS: Protest industry prepares for war against Alberta oil

Leaked document describes ‘swarm’ and ‘hive’ anti-pipeline strategy

Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

Walnut Grove, South Kamloops and Kelowna the winners at Langley Events Centre

RCMP dive team, Vancouver police continue search for missing mom

Investigators have zeroed in on New Brighton Park as the last known location of Su Yi Liang

Wenjack’s sister evokes memory of Gord Downie at school opening

With help of Downie’s “Secret Path” project, story of Chanie Wenjack’s death in 1966 has gone national

Most Read