Canucks acquire forward Nic Dowd from LA Kings

Vancouver team traded away defenceman Jordan Subban

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward Nic Dowd from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenceman Jordan Subban.

The deal was announced late Thursday evening, shortly after Vancouver’s 4-1 loss to Philadelphia at home.

The 27-year-old Dowd appeared in 16 games this season with the Kings, posting one assist, and has 90 NHL games over three seasons with L.A. He has six goals and 23 points in his career.

The 22-year-old Subban has played in 16 games with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League this year, recording five assists.

Drafted in the fourth round by Vancouver during the 2013 Draft, Subban has appeared in 148 regular-season games over three seasons with Utica, but has yet to make his NHL debut.

Jordan is the younger brother of Nashville Predators defenceman P.K. Subban and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban.

