Casey Hanemayer headed to Croatia for World Team Disc Golf Championships

Cranbrook’s professional disc golfer Casey Hanemayer has his sights set on his biggest year yet, and with an extension with his sponsor Prodigy Disc Golf and a spot on Team Canada for the World Flying Disc Federation’s (WFDF) World Team Disc Golf Championships in Croatia this summer, he’s off to a good start already.

“Being able to resign with Prodigy has been awesome, they have given me the support that I need to play this season,” Hanemayer said. “Since I signed with them two years ago the relationship has grown, and I am happy with everything that they have done for me.”

Hanemayer had a great year in the 2021 season, winning numerous tournaments, and securing himself a spot at the United Disc Golf Championships in Rock Hill, S.C., but this year he intends to play a lot more events in the U.S., less hindered by COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“This season is going to be my biggest tournament and travel season yet,” he said. “I’m going to be playing in multiple Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) events in the U.S., along with many tournaments in Canada.”

His trip to Varazsin, Croatia from August 17 to 20, will not be the first time Hanemayer has travelled internationally to play disc golf, and in fact not his first time representing Canada at the World Team Disc Golf Championships.

“I played in the World Team Championships in Estonia in 2019 which was a great experience and I will be bringing that to this year’s event,” he said.

Hanemayer will be one of 10 Canadians, six of whom are from B.C., heading over to play in the event, which consists of multiple games, singles and doubles, all in a match play format.

According to CandDiscGolf.com This year the team assembled “features a mix of the highest-rated athletes and some of the most experienced Team Disc Golf Championship veterans Canada has to offer.”

“To be named to the team again is a great feeling and I hope with the previous experience I can play with more confidence and give Canada the best possible chance to win.”

Hanemayer plans for the first event of his season to be the Dynamic Discs Open in Emporia, Kansas: an historic venue for the sport and the site of this year’s 2022 PDGA World Championships. This year the DDO runs from April 28 to May 1.



