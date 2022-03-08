Close win puts Dynamiters ahead by a game in second round of playoffs

A close win puts the Kimberley Dynamiters ahead by one game in second round of 2021-22 playoffs.

After an extremely close win on Monday, Mar. 7 the Kimberley Dynamiters have taken a 2:1 lead in the second round of the 2021-22 playoffs.

The Nitros swept the first round of the series against the Golden Rockets and knew that they’d be up against stiffer competition with Columbia Valley. The team started off with a close loss and then won their second game, but unfortunately lost a star player to injury at the same time.

Knowing they all needed to dig deep to not only move past the terrible incident, but also to step up and fill in for Carter Spring’s absence, this close win on the Rockies’ ice was a big statement.

“We had a good start and played very physical,” said head coach, general manager Derek Stuart. “Along with our excellent fitness level we were able to wear down our opponent as the game progressed.”

The Rockies took the initial lead late in the first. The second period saw plenty of action with the Dynamiters scoring two goals back to back. CV tied it up again, but a goal from Tyler Russell put the Dynamiters back in the lead heading into the third.

Austin Daniels opened the scoring in the final period of the game, his sixth goal of the playoffs thus far. A power play goal from the Rockies’ Reed Sparrow halfway through the third made it a close game, but ultimately it wasn’t enough and the Dynamiters took a 4-3 win, barely leading the shots on goal 32-31.

The Nitros head back to Invermere tonight for game four.



